Results from LeProwse Invite Tournament

BOZEMAN — Through two days of wrestling at Bozeman Gallatin High School, several winners from all across the state were crowned. In the team totals, it was a close race to the finish as the Billings Senior boys topped the Billings West boys for first place at 206.5 and 201.5 points, respectively.

The Broncs also made it a sweep on Sunday when the Billings Senior girls team took the top spot with 173 total points across the weekend.

Below, you can find the top-eight from each weight bracket from the Championship round of the Tom LeProwse Invitational Wrestling tournament.

103

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West

2nd Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks

3rd Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel

4th Place - Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital

5th Place - Tristan Vladic of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project

7th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall

8th Place - Eli Frisino of Bozeman

1st Place Match

Zach Morse (Billings West) 17-0, Fr. over Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 3-1, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Nose (Laurel) 20-2, Fr. over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 3-2, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 13-8, So. over Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 21-11, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 13-8, . over Eli Frisino (Bozeman) 11-7, Fr. (Fall 3:57)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West

2nd Place - Trey Smith of Cody

3rd Place - Cole Krutzfeldt of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Trey Whitlock of Butte

5th Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks

6th Place - Dalton Hinebauch of Lockwood

7th Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth

8th Place - Kobe Swain of Worland

1st Place Match

Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 19-0, So. over Trey Smith (Cody) 10-1, Fr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Cole Krutzfeldt (Billings Senior High School) 11-4, Fr. over Trey Whitlock (Butte) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 4-2, Jr. over Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood) 25-6, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

7th Place Match

Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 19-8, So. over Kobe Swain (Worland) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade

2nd Place - Holden Howe of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Jase Van Pelt of Billings West

4th Place - Daylan Forshee of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Cole Worley of Butte

6th Place - Gage Clothier of Great Falls / MSDB

7th Place - Devin Grossman of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Samuel Elliott of Great Falls / MSDB

1st Place Match

Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 4-0, So. over Holden Howe (Billings Senior High School) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Jase Van Pelt (Billings West) 14-3, Sr. over Daylan Forshee (Billings Senior High School) 15-5, Sr. (Dec 10-3)

5th Place Match

Cole Worley (Butte) 12-6, Sr. over Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 0:29)

7th Place Match

Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 12-7, Fr. over Samuel Elliott (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-3, So. (Dec 6-5)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Noah Huffaker of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

3rd Place - Demetrios Saliaris of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Kale Baumann of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Karson Pumnea of Butte

6th Place - Jack Montoya of Bozeman

7th Place - Hunter Rahn of Helena Capital

8th Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks

1st Place Match

Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 25-4, Jr. over Noah Huffaker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 14-3, Sr. (Dec 10-9)

3rd Place Match

Demetrios Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 16-3, So. over Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Karson Pumnea (Butte) 17-8, Fr. over Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 13-10, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

7th Place Match

Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 3-2, Jr. over Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade

2nd Place - Kip Pumnea of Butte

3rd Place - Hunter Ketchem of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Ross Goncalves of Worland

5th Place - Kameron Amende of Gallatin HS

6th Place - Idren Peak of Billings Senior High School

7th Place - Dash Nugent of Billings West

8th Place - Vinny Timmons of Powell

1st Place Match

Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 4-0, Jr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 17-6, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Ketchem (Billings Skyview) 14-5, Sr. over Ross Goncalves (Worland) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 2:09)

5th Place Match

Kameron Amende (Gallatin HS) 5-2, Jr. over Idren Peak (Billings Senior High School) 15-3, Sr. (For.)

7th Place Match

Dash Nugent (Billings West) 4-2, Jr. over Vinny Timmons (Powell) 6-7, Jr. (Fall 1:59)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson DesRosier of Helena Capital

2nd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West

3rd Place - Jalen Vladic of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Talen Barrington of Billings Skyview

5th Place - Maverick McEwen of Butte

6th Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda

7th Place - Timmy Rodriguez of Billings Senior High School

8th Place - Sean Mehling of Hardin

1st Place Match

Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 4-0, Sr. over Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 18-3, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Jalen Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 15-4, Sr. over Talen Barrington (Billings Skyview) 16-6, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:44 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Maverick McEwen (Butte) 20-5, So. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 4-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Timmy Rodriguez (Billings Senior High School) 14-6, So. over Sean Mehling (Hardin) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co

3rd Place - James Roan of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Connor Konda of Butte

5th Place - Zaden Heck of Colstrip

6th Place - Aden Winder of Laurel

7th Place - Tel Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan

8th Place - Devon O`Neill of Billings Central

1st Place Match

Irish Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-0, Jr. over Danyk Jacobsen (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 18-2, Jr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

James Roan (Billings Senior High School) 9-3, Sr. over Connor Konda (Butte) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 1:57)

5th Place Match

Zaden Heck (Colstrip) 21-8, Jr. over Aden Winder (Laurel) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match

Tel Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 10-7, So. over Devon O`Neill (Billings Central) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman

2nd Place - Logan Linn of Belgrade

3rd Place - Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Dylan Block of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Ian Mehrens of Helena

6th Place - Jackson Wood of Cody

7th Place - Owen Younger of Laurel

8th Place - Kale Konency of Billings West

1st Place Match

Avery Allen (Bozeman) 17-0, Jr. over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

3rd Place Match

Calvin Carroll (Great Falls CMR) 17-4, Sr. over Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-2, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Ian Mehrens (Helena) 10-6, Jr. over Jackson Wood (Cody) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Owen Younger (Laurel) 5-2, So. over Kale Konency (Billings West) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drake Rhodes of Billings West

2nd Place - Conner Kovick of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall

4th Place - AJ Lafurge of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project

6th Place - Gavin Vetter of Butte

7th Place - Felix Peterson of Gallatin HS

8th Place - Kadyen Howe of Hardin

1st Place Match

Drake Rhodes (Billings West) 17-0, Sr. over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:36)

3rd Place Match

Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 24-3, . over AJ Lafurge (Great Falls CMR) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 14-8)

5th Place Match

Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 27-7, Jr. over Gavin Vetter (Butte) 14-10, Sr. (MD 15-6)

7th Place Match

Felix Peterson (Gallatin HS) 3-2, Sr. over Kadyen Howe (Hardin) 14-7, Sr. (MD 11-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Shawn Miller of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project

4th Place - Cooper Freitag of Billings West

5th Place - Devron Brewer of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - Kyle Denny of Whitehall

7th Place - Collin Lindemann of Cody

8th Place - Nathan Harper of Worland

1st Place Match

Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 17-0, Jr. over Shawn Miller (Billings Senior High School) 16-4, Sr. (MD 19-5)

3rd Place Match

Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 25-6, Jr. over Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 6-2, So. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

Devron Brewer (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-2, Sr. over Kyle Denny (Whitehall) 14-11, . (Fall 2:55)

7th Place Match

Collin Lindemann (Cody) 5-4, Sr. over Nathan Harper (Worland) 8-9, Jr. (MD 10-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Christian of Butte

2nd Place - Cade Gubler of Park / Sweet Grass Co

3rd Place - Grayson Beaudrie of Cody

4th Place - Stetson Davis of Powell

5th Place - Gavin Millard of Bozeman

6th Place - Cody Todd of Billings Central

7th Place - Cole Younger of Laurel

8th Place - Josh Rose of Worland

1st Place Match

Mason Christian (Butte) 22-0, Jr. over Cade Gubler (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 13-2, Sr. (Dec 6-4)



3rd Place Match



Grayson Beaudrie (Cody) 16-3, Jr. over Stetson Davis (Powell) 17-5, Jr. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 12-6, Sr. over Cody Todd (Billings Central) 21-7, Sr. (Fall 0:45)

7th Place Match

Cole Younger (Laurel) 4-2, Sr. over Josh Rose (Worland) 12-7, Sr. (MD 15-3)

205

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Stran Selman of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Dillen Barrington of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Xaden Cunningham of Belgrade

5th Place - Charlie Desmarias of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Dante Pallone of Hardin

7th Place - Jace Grant of Cody

8th Place - Jimmy Dees of Powell

1st Place Match

Brendan Lockart (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-0, Jr. over Stran Selman (Huntley Project) 25-3, Sr. (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match

Dillen Barrington (Billings Skyview) 16-3, Sr. over Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 5-2, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Charlie Desmarias (Billings Senior High School) 16-6, Sr. over Dante Pallone (Hardin) 21-11, Sr. (Fall 1:19)

7th Place Match

Jace Grant (Cody) 9-4, Jr. over Jimmy Dees (Powell) 13-7, So. (Fall 4:48)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital

2nd Place - Christian Peterson of Worland

3rd Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall

4th Place - Danny Becker of Cody

5th Place - Raven Hensley of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - Maxx Lee of Billings Senior High School

7th Place - Paul Mousel of Helena Capital

8th Place - Kade Schleeman of Butte

1st Place Match

Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 4-0, Jr. over Christian Peterson (Worland) 12-4, Sr. (Fall 1:52)



3rd Place Match



Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 15-5, . over Danny Becker (Cody) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Raven Hensley (Great Falls / MSDB) 5-2, Jr. over Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 11-7, So. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 5-3, Jr. over Kade Schleeman (Butte) 14-10, So. (Fall 2:28)

Girls 103

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaylee LaPier of Butte Girls

2nd Place - Madyson LaPier of Butte Girls

3rd Place - LeeAnn Hoch of Shepherd

4th Place - Karlie Payne of Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls

5th Place - Jessie LaPier of Butte Girls

6th Place - Shyann Hillier of Gallatin Girls

1st Place Match

Kaylee LaPier (Butte Girls) 2-0, Jr. over Madyson LaPier (Butte Girls) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

LeeAnn Hoch (Shepherd) 3-1, Sr. over Karlie Payne (Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls) 2-5, Fr. (Fall 1:54)

5th Place Match

Jessie LaPier (Butte Girls) 1-2, Fr. over Shyann Hillier (Gallatin Girls) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls High Girls

2nd Place - Cora Pesanti of Anaconda Girls

3rd Place - Aydin Gonzalez of Butte Girls

4th Place - Faya Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls

5th Place - Destiny Taylor of Belgrade Girls

6th Place - Leah Smith of Billings Skyview Girls

7th Place - Madison Shenefelt of Billings West High Girls

8th Place - Bella Real of Butte Girls

1st Place Match

Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls High Girls) 4-0, So. over Cora Pesanti (Anaconda Girls) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

Aydin Gonzalez (Butte Girls) 3-1, So. over Faya Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 15-6, Fr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match

Destiny Taylor (Belgrade Girls) 4-2, So. over Leah Smith (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 0:51)

7th Place Match

Madison Shenefelt (Billings West High Girls) 1-9, So. over Bella Real (Butte Girls) 0-3, So. (Fall 4:32)

Girls 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryleigh Warner of Anaconda Girls

2nd Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview Girls

3rd Place - Jersey Berg of Billings Senior High Girls

4th Place - Isabel Hansen of Billings Skyview Girls

5th Place - Hailey Unrein of Lockwood Girls

6th Place - Iszy McCrea of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls

7th Place - Taylor Burke of Butte Girls

1st Place Match

Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda Girls) 2-0, . over Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-3, Fr. (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match

Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High Girls) 10-6, So. over Isabel Hansen (Billings Skyview Girls) 8-8, Jr. (Fall 2:38)

5th Place Match

Hailey Unrein (Lockwood Girls) 2-2, . over Iszy McCrea (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 9-7, Fr. (Fall 4:58)

7th Place Match

Taylor Burke (Butte Girls) 0-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

Girls 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bella Hernandez of Billings West High Girls

2nd Place - Isabelle Dillon of Billings Senior High Girls

3rd Place - Teya Edwards of Butte Girls

4th Place - Allie Murphy of Belgrade Girls

5th Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman Girls

6th Place - Tierra Hoffert of Billings Skyview Girls

7th Place - Yessenia Teague of Powell Girls

8th Place - Coral White of Billings Senior High Girls

1st Place Match

Bella Hernandez (Billings West High Girls) 11-1, Jr. over Isabelle Dillon (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-1, So. (Fall 3:45)

3rd Place Match

Teya Edwards (Butte Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Allie Murphy (Belgrade Girls) 2-2, So. (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match

Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 10-5, Fr. over Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 6-7, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

7th Place Match

Yessenia Teague (Powell Girls) 1-2, Jr. over Coral White (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-9, So. (Fall 3:47)

Girls 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jessica Gubler of Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls

2nd Place - Lily Schultz of Gallatin Girls

3rd Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview Girls

4th Place - Trinity Brackett of Gallatin Girls

5th Place - Paige Gershmel of Billings Senior High Girls

6th Place - Liviya Atwood of Billings Senior High Girls

7th Place - Brooklyn Stensland of Billings West High Girls

8th Place - Allison Liwosz of Billings Skyview Girls

1st Place Match

Jessica Gubler (Park/ Sweetgrass Co Girls) 7-1, Jr. over Lily Schultz (Gallatin Girls) 8-1, Sr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

Evija Cagle (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-3, Jr. over Trinity Brackett (Gallatin Girls) 2-2, So. (Fall 1:21)

5th Place Match

Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High Girls) 6-6, So. over Liviya Atwood (Billings Senior High Girls) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 4:54)

7th Place Match

Brooklyn Stensland (Billings West High Girls) 2-2, So. over Allison Liwosz (Billings Skyview Girls) 0-9, Jr. (Fall 1:35)

Girls 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West High Girls

2nd Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project Girls

3rd Place - Maria Matosich of Gallatin Girls

4th Place - Simah Anson of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls

5th Place - Payton Kale of Billings Senior High Girls

6th Place - Emerson Eckhardt of Billings Senior High Girls

7th Place - Gena Pannell of Bozeman Girls

1st Place Match

Makenzee Neal (Billings West High Girls) 11-2, Fr. over Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project Girls) 16-3, So. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Maria Matosich (Gallatin Girls) 2-1, Sr. over Simah Anson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls) 10-6, Sr. (Fall 1:37)

5th Place Match

Payton Kale (Billings Senior High Girls) 4-6, Sr. over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High Girls) 4-7, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

7th Place Match

Gena Pannell (Bozeman Girls) 4-7, So. over () , . (Bye)

Girls 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lily Bennum of Helena Capital Girls

2nd Place - Lanie Russell of Helena Girls

Round 1

Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (Fall 1:28)

Round 2

Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (Fall 2:35)

Round 3

Lily Bennum (Helena Capital Girls) 4-1, Jr. over Lanie Russell (Helena Girls) 0-2, . (NC)

Girls 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High Girls

2nd Place - Gracy Jones of Billings Senior High Girls

3rd Place - Chi Gushi of Belgrade Girls

4th Place - Haven Ferguson of Billings Skyview Girls

5th Place - Payton Johnson of Manhattan Girls

6th Place - Raylee Parker of Billings Senior High Girls

7th Place - Kinley Crane of Lockwood Girls

1st Place Match

Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High Girls) 12-0, So. over Gracy Jones (Billings Senior High Girls) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

3rd Place Match

Chi Gushi (Belgrade Girls) 3-1, Jr. over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 6-7, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

5th Place Match

Payton Johnson (Manhattan Girls) 2-2, Fr. over Raylee Parker (Billings Senior High Girls) 0-7, Jr. (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match

Kinley Crane (Lockwood Girls) 0-2, . over () , . (Bye)

Girls 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High Girls

2nd Place - Chaeli Scown of Butte Girls

3rd Place - KyLee Lindsley of Belgrade Girls

4th Place - Cabry Taylor of White Sulphur Springs

5th Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte Girls

6th Place - Paisley Jaeger of Billings Senior High Girls

7th Place - Dekota Carter of Belgrade Girls

8th Place - Kyla Redfox of Colstrip Girls

1st Place Match

Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior High Girls) 12-2, Jr. over Chaeli Scown (Butte Girls) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 2:49)

3rd Place Match

KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade Girls) 3-1, Fr. over Cabry Taylor (White Sulphur Springs) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 3:45)

5th Place Match

Hayla Hoffman (Butte Girls) 2-2, Jr. over Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-8, So. (Fall 2:40)

7th Place Match

Dekota Carter (Belgrade Girls) 1-2, . over Kyla Redfox (Colstrip Girls) 0-3, Jr. (Fall 1:40)

Girls 205

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview Girls

2nd Place - Norah Larson of Belgrade Girls

3rd Place - Rian Ferriter of Butte Girls

4th Place - Celia Jaeger of Billings Senior High Girls

5th Place - Teaka Mahlmeister of Billings Senior High Girls

6th Place - Ashlee Wilcox of Butte Girls

7th Place - Erica Guerrero of Great Falls High Girls

8th Place - Maya Killgrove of Shepherd

1st Place Match

Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview Girls) 12-0, Jr. over Norah Larson (Belgrade Girls) 2-1, Jr. (Fall 1:24)



3rd Place Match



Rian Ferriter (Butte Girls) 3-1, Jr. over Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High Girls) 8-8, So. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match

Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High Girls) 2-7, Fr. over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte Girls) 1-3, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

7th Place Match

Erica Guerrero (Great Falls High Girls) 1-2, So. over Maya Killgrove (Shepherd) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 1:31)

Girls HWT

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West High Girls

2nd Place - Makenna Bazo of Butte Girls

Round 1

Marika Bonner (Billings West High Girls) 7-5, Jr. over Makenna Bazo (Butte Girls) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:33)

Round 2