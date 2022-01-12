Rocky Mountain, Providence women rise in latest NAIA basketball rankings; Carroll drops

After 13 straight wins, including one over a Top 5 Carroll College squad, the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team has climbed into the fourth edition of the 2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll.
Carroll stayed in the Top 10 at No. 6, while the Battlin' Bear women sit at No. 15 in the poll. The University of Providence women, who were also previously unranked, rose to No. 23 after a victory over Montana Western to start the new year. The Western women dropped from No. 21 to No. 25.
Carroll's men remain the only Frontier Conference team to be in the 2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, although they too dropped in the latest poll to No. 6. Meanwhile, Montana Tech is receiving votes.
The full rankings can be found below.
WOMEN'S POLL
|RANKING
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Thomas More (Ky.) [20]
|15-1
|591
|2
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.) [1]
|16-1
|562
|3
|1
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|15-1
|554
|4
|8
|The Master's (Calif.)
|18-0
|528
|5
|2
|Westmont (Calif.)
|13-2
|503
|6
|5
|Carroll (Mont.)
|15-3
|498
|7
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|14-2
|487
|8
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|13-3
|432
|9
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|16-2
|431
|10
|9
|Sterling (Kan.)
|16-1
|427
|11
|11
|Indiana Wesleyan
|16-2
|410
|12
|15
|Clarke (Iowa)
|16-2
|357
|13
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|14-3
|348
|14
|13
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|15-3
|337
|15
|NR
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|15-1
|333
|15
|20
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|15-0
|333
|17
|12
|Indiana Tech
|16-2
|296
|18
|18
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|17-1
|244
|19
|22
|Concordia (Neb.)
|11-6
|237
|20
|16
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|7-5
|202
|21
|17
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|13-6
|179
|22
|NR
|Providence (Mont.)
|16-3
|160
|23
|19
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|11-5
|154
|24
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|8-3
|128
|25
|21
|Montana Western
|12-4
|114
Dropped from the Poll: Briar Cliff (Iowa), Benedictine (Kan.), Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 111, Rust (Miss.) 104, Georgetown (Ky.) 66, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 59, Columbia (Mo.) 47, Grand View (Iowa) 45, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 41, Southern Oregon 18, Lyon (Ark.) 15, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Hope International (Calif.) 7, Midway (Ky.) 6, Texas Wesleyan 6, St. Francis (Ill.) 5, Avila (Kan.) 4, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3
MEN'S POLL
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Loyola (La.) [21]
|16-0
|591
|2
|5
|William Penn (Iowa)
|14-1
|553
|3
|3
|Talladega (Ala.)
|13-1
|542
|4
|8
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|18-1
|537
|5
|4
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|16-1
|518
|6
|2
|Carroll (Mont.)
|16-2
|499
|7
|9
|Indiana Wesleyan
|15-3
|477
|8
|10
|Arizona Christian
|17-2
|464
|9
|7
|Grace (Ind.)
|16-2
|425
|10
|13
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|13-2
|406
|11
|12
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|16-3
|392
|12
|6
|SAGU (Texas)
|11-3
|387
|13
|18
|College of Idaho
|14-3
|340
|14
|14
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|9-1
|333
|15
|16
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|12-3
|301
|16
|22
|Marian (Ind.)
|12-2
|277
|17
|21
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|12-2
|247
|18
|25
|Hope International (Calif.)
|13-3
|227
|19
|15
|Xavier (La.)
|10-2
|211
|20
|17
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|13-4
|173
|21
|25
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|14-4
|168
|22
|24
|Indiana South Bend (Ind.)
|12-3
|167
|23
|RV
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|15-2
|156
|24
|RV
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|15-3
|130
|25
|23
|Concordia (Neb.)
|15-4
|113
Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan
Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.