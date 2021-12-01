HAVRE — Having been with the MSU-Northern Lights football team since December of 2017, Head Coach Andrew Rolin resigned yesterday letting the public know via social media. In the post, he thanked the players and Havre community for the last four years.

"[I am] grateful and honored I was the head coach of these guys here at Northern,” Rolin said in a phone interview. "I thought we had a tremendous team that didn’t always get the results in the win-loss column but I thought we still had some success and some guys that were a big part of that."

As for the future of Coach Rolin, it's still unclear what his next move will be. With four seasons of head coaching experience and a long list of assistant coaching stops at San Jose State University, University of Washington and the University of San Diego, it's easy to predict that another coaching job is well on it's way.

“It’s a crazy life for a family and every coach that you talk to in the Frontier [Conferene] I’m sure is going to tell you the same thing but that’s what I plan on doing. It’s a passion of mine and God-willing we'll see where this profession continues to lead us. “

MSU-Northern finished 1-10 this season with their solo win against conference opponent, Eastern Oregon. There is no word yet who Rolin's replacement will be.

