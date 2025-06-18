Rosters: 2025 Montana East-West Shrine Game

GREAT FALLS — The 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game is Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Memorial Stadium. The game, which will be broadcast by the Montana Television Network on CBS affiliates across the state (including KRTV), is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

The West won last year's game 48-20 in Billings and has now won four straight in the series, but the East still owns the all-time lead 41-36. Here are the rosters for the 2025 game:

EAST ALL-STARS

Centers: Schafer Garness, Great Falls, 5-11, 260; Weston James, Gallatin, 5-11, 205.

Guards: Haven Wade, Glendive, 6-2, 275; Oliver Huntley, Bozeman, 6-0, 250; Santiago Bush, Bozeman, 6-2, 260.

Tackles: Tristan Aherne, Henry Wise, Calgary, Alberta, 6-4, 292; Jackson Ritchie, Billings Central, 6-6, 300; Simon Harbour, Bozeman, 6-3, 260; Ben Morasko, Gallatin, 6-4, 235.

Tight ends: Declan Bergstrom, Belt, 6-1, 165; Bridger Salvevold, Culbertson, 6-2, 215.

Wide receivers: Luke Kelley, Centerville, 6-1, 175; Kash Embry, Bozeman, 6-1, 180; Malachi Claunch, Billings West, 6-2, 200; Tracen Jilot, Box Elder, 6-0, 165; Axel Becker, Stanford, 6-3, 185; Gage Goltz, Bridger, 6-4, 190.

Running backs: Andy Bundy, Miles City, 5-9, 205; Chase Cook, Red Lodge, 5-11, 185; Tate Nelson, Havre, 6-0, 205.

Quarterbacks: Stockton Oxarart, Malta, 6-1, 180; Grant Vigen, Gallatin, 6-6, 205.

Defensive tackles: Montana Thomas, Billings Central, 6-4, 210; Isaac Tolan, Great Falls, 6-2, 260.

Defensive ends: Broden Molen, Great Falls, 5-10, 205; Blaine Downing, Malta, 6-3, 200; Collin Warnick, Billings West, 6-0, 200.

Inside linebackers: Tommy Springman, Gallatin, 6-1, 210; Brady Casagranda, Bozeman, 6-1, 205; Mason Kralj, Great Falls, 6-1, 210.

Outside linebackers: Christian Allies, Billings West, 6-4, 290; Jack DeBourg, Billings Central, 6-1, 200; Deacon Gackle, Fairview, 6-1, 215; Peyton Hartford, Lewistown, 6-1, 225.

Cornerbacks: Colter Solomon, Havre, 5-10, 160; Tre Gary, Havre, 6-0, 195; Cohen Groener, Billings West, 5-11, 175.

Safeties: Kaden Juhnke, Joliet, 6-2, 205; Ryder Murdock, Billings Senior, 6-0, 160; Dash Ruff, Lewistown, 5-11, 160; Deegan Tvedt, Miles City, 6-1, 185.

Head coach: Nick Oxarart, Malta.

Assistant coaches: Aaron Devries, Malta; Brock Berryhill, Scobey; Tucker Yates, Gallatin; Brian Greenwell, Great Falls CMR; Chris Murdock, Billings Senior.

WEST ALL-STARS

Centers: Taylor Handlos, Dillon, 5-11, 250; Spencer Tripp, Missoula Big Sky, 5-10, 260.

Guards: Jack Gollehon, Helena Capital, 6-3, 250; Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls, 6-0, 255; Chance Dunkerson, Drummond-Philipsburg, 6-3, 260.

Tackles: Ben Winters, Kalispell Glacier, 6-4, 320; Vaughn Wirkus, Helena Capital, 6-5, 255; Henry Carlson, Bigfork, 6-6, 290.

Tight ends: Easton Reimers, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 210; Bryson LeCoure, Thompson Falls, 6-3, 190.

Wide receivers: Dylan Almquist, Helena Capital, 6-1, 185; Billy Corette, Frenchtown, 6-2, 225; Bridger Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 6-1, 180; Sam Sampson, Butte, 6-3, 180; Deegan Mattson, Townsend, 6-0, 175; Devin Zhang, Notre Dame, Calgary, Alberta, 6-1, 200.

Running backs: Kobe Dorcheus, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 195; Luke Oxarart, Jefferson, 5-11, 190.

Quarterbacks: Merek Mihelish, Helena Capital, 6-1, 185; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 6-1, 195.

Defensive tackles: Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, 5-9, 215; Agustin Jimenez, Dillon, 6-1, 270; Wes Banks, Eureka, 6-3, 225; Cole Flugge, Helena, 6-2, 255.

Defensive ends: Cole Graham, Helena Capital, 5-11, 200; Scotty Dalen, Whitefish, 6-2, 220; Drew Lewis, Corvallis, 6-5, 210.

Inside linebackers: Mark Ahner, Kalispell Glacier, 6-2, 185; Trygve Braun, Helena, 6-0, 210; Luke Randall, Manhattan, 6-1, 205.

Outside linebackers: Dylan Mosness, Helena, 6-3, 190; George Stenberg, Manhattan, 5-10, 175.

Cornerbacks: Jaxon Allery, Missoula Sentinel, 5-8, 165; Mason Fulford, Missoula Big Sky, 5-9; Slade Olson, East Helena, 6-0, 185.

Safeties: Drew Wagner, Florence, 6-1, 190; Carson Baker, Kalispell Glacier, 5-11, 185; Carson Gulick, Whitefish, 6-3, 185; Mason Arlington, Florence, 6-1, 180.

Athlete: Jace Koshatka, Missoula Sentinel, 5-10, 185;

Head coach: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital.

Assistant coaches: Matt Reyant, Helena Capital; Josh McCrossin, Corvallis; Clint Layng, Jefferson; Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg; Rich O'Brien, Butte Central.

