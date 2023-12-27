Rosters announced for Montana East-West Shrine Game

BILLINGS — Rosters for the 77th Montana East-West Shrine Game have been announced.

This year's game will be held on Saturday, June 15 in Billings. Each team is comprised of 41 players, including one from Canada.

The East team will be coached this year by Billings West's Rob Stanton, who finished his ninth season leading the Golden Bears in 2023. Stanton guided West to a Class AA state title in 2018; the Bears were runners-up in 2020 and 2021.

The West team will be coached by Florence-Carlton's Pat Duchien, who has led the Falcons to the past three Class B state titles. The 2023 season was Duchien's seventh as the head coach at Florence.

The players for the Shrine Game were nominated by their schools and coaches from across the state.

The game, billed as the state's premier all-star football event, has been played since 1947 and raises money for the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriners Children's Hospital in Spokane, Washington, where expert care is provided regardless of a family's financial means.

According to a press release, the game has contributed several million dollars to the Spokane Shriners Hospital. It is the top contributing game in the country, the release stated. For information, visit www.montanaeastwestshrinegame.org.

Following are the rosters and alternates for the 2024 game:

EAST ALL-STARS

Centers: Landen Thompson, Fairview, 6-3, 300; Spencer Higareda, Huntley Project, 5-11, 225; Treydon Hull, Laurel, 5-10, 220.

Guards: Jace Thompson, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-2, 285; Ethan Short, Columbus, 5-10, 250; Xander Rehder, Red Lodge, 6-2, 290.

Tackles: Chace Waters, Sidney, 6-4, 250; Torin Jeske, Bozeman, 6-5, 245; Braden Zimmer, Billings West, 6-6, 230.

Tight ends: Grayden Wilkinson, Billings Skyview; 6-3, 210; Chase Crockett, Glendive, 6-3, 190.

Fullbacks: Holden Meged, Miles City, 6-1, 250.

Wide receivers: Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-6, 205; Rocco Lencioni, Bozeman, 6-4, 205; Owen Reynolds, Red Lodge, 6-1, 185; Benjamin Falkowsky, Calgary, Alberta, 5-11, 175; Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior, 6-1, 180.

Running backs: Aidan Lammers, Shepherd, 6-0, 200; Izayah Brown, Great Falls, 6-1, 205; Miles Wells, Hardin, 5-9, 175.

Quarterbacks: Kellen Harrison, Bozeman, 6-0, 155; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 6-5, 210.

Defensive tackles: Hudson Wiens, Bozeman, 6-3, 260; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, 6-4, 260; Jordan Jensen, Lewistown, 6-2, 225.

Defensive ends: Cooper Collins, Great Falls, 6-1, 200; Kaiden Clement, Great Falls CMR, 6-1, 215; Maddox Roberts, Billings Central, 6-2, 215.

Inside linebackers: Josh Woodberry, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-0, 210; Cooper Frietag, Billings West, 6-1, 210; Brisbin Reiter, Havre, 5-11, 215; Xavier Brackenridge, Billings Central, 5-10, 195.

Outside linebackers: Tyce Casterline, Lockwood, 6-3, 195; Reese Paulson, Belt, 6-2, 195.

Cornerbacks: Ryan Nansel, Bozeman Gallatin, 6-1, 175; River Wasson, Great Falls CMR, 6-2, 190; Connor Stanton, Billings West, 6-2, 175.

Safeties: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake, 6-4, 195; Cordell Holzer, Bozeman, 5-6, 150; Kyle Mounts, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-11, 170; Ethan Triplett, Belt, 6-2,180.

WEST ALL-STARS

Centers: Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, 6-2, 240; Tavan McMaster, Jefferson, 6-3, 280.

Guards: Kade Schleeman, Butte, 6-0, 230; Isaac Stoker, Corvallis, 6-3, 250; Tristan Crane, Columbia Falls, 5-11, 235.

Tackles: Cole Dawes, Helena Capital, 6-5, 275; Dalton Noble, Jefferson, 6-4, 250; Henry Sellards, Kalispell Glacier, 6-5, 275.

Tight ends: Danny Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, 6-6, 240; Eli Thorness, Bigfork, 6-3, 205.

Wide receivers: Cohen Kastelitz, Kalispell Glacier, 6-3, 185; Grady Walker, Missoula Sentinel, 6-2, 205; Colter Ramos, Missoula Big Sky, 6-1, 180; Jace Hill, Columbia Falls, 6-2, 175; Zane Moodry, Butte Central, 6-5, 195.

All-purpose: Deacon Zachary Sterna, Calgary, Alberta, 5-11, 220; Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, 6-0, 190.

Running backs: Kale Konen, Dillon, 6-1, 185; Joey Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 5-8, 155.

Quarterbacks: Carter Kraft, Helena, 6-0, 205; Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 6-0, 185.

Defensive tackles: Hayden Hanks, Thompson Falls, 6-4, 270; Christian Knowles, Missoula Sentinel, 6-3, 230.

Defensive ends: Ethan Alexander, Florence-Carlton, 6-3, 235; Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 6-4, 235; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 6-3, 245.

Inside linebackers: Cody Schweikert, Columbia Falls, 6-3, 220; Jace DeShazer, Libby, 5-11, 215; Tuff Adams, Helena Capital, 6-0, 190; Harrison Shepp, Florence-Carlton, 6-2, 195.

Outside linebackers: Kyler Larson, Helena, 6-1, 205; Lucas Lant, Hamilton, 6-0, 190; Max Davis, Dillon, 6-3, 185; Shane Williams, Three Forks, 5-10, 175.

Cornerbacks: Alex Hausmann, Kalispell Glacier, 6-1, 175; Alihn Anserson, Columbia Falls, 6-2, 180; Tristan Butts, Eureka, 6-2, 175.

Safeties: Mason Kelch, Whitefish, 6-1, 200; Tyler Abbott, Florence-Carlton, 5-11, 170; Colton Hayder, Three Forks, 6-0, 180; Cooper Andserson, Dillon, 5-10, 175.

EAST ALTERNATES

Braxton Fulton, Shepherd; Malloy Mayer, Bozeman; Quaid Ash, Bozeman; Bodie Donsbach, Roy-Winifred; Toryn Richards, Glasgow; Degen Nelson, Columbus; Bergen Mysse, Harlowton; Adam Grammar, C-J-I; Wyatt Ree, Wibaux; Adam Balkenbush, Billings Central; Tyler Icard, Shepard; Oakley Woody, Bozeman Gallatin; Tyler Conrad, Bozeman Gallatin; Daniel Marinko, Belgrade; Peyton Harms, Billings Senior; Austin Baller, Bozeman; Kieran Netburn, Lewistown; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Cade Ball, Fort Benton; Maxx Ray, Lewistown; Cameron McAllister, Laurel; Grant O'Neill, Great Falls; Brody Jenness, Lewistown; Kyler Wolfgang, Bozeman Gallatin; Ryder English, Great Falls.

WEST ALTERNATES

Landon Peterson, Dillon; Jeremya Mauch, Ennis; Matt Golemon, Helena; Braden Capser, Kalispell Flathead; Mark Robison, Columbia Falls; Manu Melo, Helena; Callin Fenno, Manhattan; Talen Reynolds, Missoula Loyola; Jace Arca, Arlee; Bo Demarais, Butte; Riley Allen, Missoula Sentinel; Brody Thornsberry, Kalispell Flathead; Titan Inman, Charlo; Arie McLaughlin, Florence-Carlton; Kyler Stenson, Butte; Lane Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Kaleb Shine, Kalispell Glacier; Hunter Goodman, Columbia Falls; Vance Wingard, Ennis; Levi Reynoso, Corvallis; Wyatt Johnson, Bigfork; Ryan Frisinger, Helena; Evan Barnes, Kalispell Glacier; Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian; Parker Wagner, Jefferson; Brett Grange, Helena; Tristan Herd, Bigfork.

