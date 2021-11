MTN Sports

Posted at 12:07 AM, Nov 07, 2021

The 6-Man playoffs continued with quarterfinal action on Saturday. LINK: 2021 6-Man playoff scores, pairings 6-Man quarterfinal scores

Big Sandy 50, DGS-GR-W 14

Froid-Medicine Lake 44, Bridger 22

Power-Dutton-Brady 46, White Sulphur Springs 28

Shields Valley 45, Richey-Lambert 20



