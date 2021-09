Below are scores from 6-Man games played on Friday, Sept. 10. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

6-Man Football

Broadview-Lavina 42, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Geraldine-Highwood 26, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Hot Springs 55, North Star 0

Noxon 32, Sunburst 15

Valier 31, D-G-S-GR-W 18

Shields Valley 43, Custer-Hysham 7