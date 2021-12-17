SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 16

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 16. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57

Bigfork 58, Eureka 26

Butte Central 49, East Helena 31

Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41

Glendive 55, Glasgow 27

Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43

Hardin 43, Miles City 41

Laurel 46, Columbus 41

Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38

Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32

Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42

Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50

Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls High 53

Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls CMR 33

Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50

Park City 57, Roberts 13

Ronan 52, Whitefish 40

Scobey 81, Frazer 24

Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27

Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27

Townsend 64, Choteau 19

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54

Bigfork 54, Eureka 36

Butte Central 62, East Helena 48

Choteau 43, Townsend 30

Glasgow 49, Glendive 23

Hardin 59, Miles City 30

Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43

Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22

Laurel 71, Columbus 53

Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29

Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls High 49

Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 33

Park City 48, Roberts 38

Ronan 52, Whitefish 33

Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26

Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46