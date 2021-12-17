SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 16

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 16. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Anaconda 63, Philipsburg 57
Bigfork 58, Eureka 26
Butte Central 49, East Helena 31
Dutton-Brady 64, Simms 41
Glendive 55, Glasgow 27
Great Falls Central 62, Centerville 43
Hardin 43, Miles City 41
Laurel 46, Columbus 41
Lame Deer 86, Custer-Hysham 38
Libby 59, Thompson Falls 32
Lockwood 55, Huntley Project 42
Manhattan Christian 74, West Yellowstone 50
Missoula Big Sky 64, Great Falls High 53
Missoula Sentinel 57, Great Falls CMR 33
Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50
Park City 57, Roberts 13
Ronan 52, Whitefish 40
Scobey 81, Frazer 24
Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 27
Three Forks 64, Big Timber 27
Townsend 64, Choteau 19
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 65, Philipsburg 54
Bigfork 54, Eureka 36
Butte Central 62, East Helena 48
Choteau 43, Townsend 30
Glasgow 49, Glendive 23
Hardin 59, Miles City 30
Huntley Project 61, Lockwood 43
Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22
Laurel 71, Columbus 53
Manhattan Christian 60, West Yellowstone 29
Missoula Big Sky 63, Great Falls High 49
Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 33
Park City 48, Roberts 38
Ronan 52, Whitefish 33
Simms 40, Dutton-Brady 26
Shields Valley 52, Gardiner 46