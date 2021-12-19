SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 18

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Dec. 18. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 57, Richey-Lambert 49
Big Sandy 54, Hays-Lodgepole 38
Billings Central 59, Miles City 57
Billings West 74, Helena High 66
Bridger 43, Park City 37
Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 20
Centerville 59, Winnett-Grass Range 53
Circle 50, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 44
Charlo 73, Philipsburg 28
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 50, Turner 42
Columbus 64, Shepherd 48
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42 (OT)
Drummond 69, Lincoln 25
Fairfield 58, Belt 51
Fairview 58, Plentywood 46
Fort Benton 49, North Star 47
Frenchtown 57, Stevensville 21
Froid-Medicine Lake 75, Brockton 39
Hardin 71, Livingston 59
Harlowton-Ryegate 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 10
Helena Capital 56, Billings Senior 48
Lame Deer 77, Red Lodge 45
Lewistown 75, Lockwood 29
Lodge Grass 71, Baker 60
Lustre 73, Culbertson 31
Manhattan 68, Jefferson 58
Melstone 60, Ekalaka 30
Polson 59, Libby 51
Roy-Winifred 54, Geraldine-Highwood 17
Scobey 65, Dodson 41
Shelby 67, Rocky Boy 57
St. Labre 60, Forsyth 43
Sunburst 68, Cascade 56
Valier 57, Power 48
Westby-Grenora 53, Savage 45
White Sulphur Springs 69, Lone Peak 55
High school girls basketball
Bainville 44, Richey-Lambert 42
Billings Central 50, Miles City 26
Billings West 58, Helena High 42
Broadview-Lavina 55, Absarokee 44
Centerville 37, Winnett-Grass Range 35
Cascade 42, Sunburst 32
Charlo 56, Philipsburg 39
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61, Turner 47
Columbus 54, Shepherd 46
Culbertson 64, Lustre 25
Dillon 69, Billings Central 62
Drummond 51, Lincoln 18
Forsyth 79, St. Labre 22
Frenchtown 39, Stevensville 35
Hardin 76, Livingston 15
Harlem 80, Poplar 40
Harlowton-Ryegate 46, Reed-Point Rapelje 22
Helena Capital 48, Billings Senior 40
Huntley Project 40, Joliet 29
Jordan 57, Plevna 58
Jefferson 50, Manhattan 23
Kalispell Flathead 58, Bozeman 40
Kalispell Glacier 69, Bozeman Gallatin 44
Lewistown 57, Lockwood 44
Lodge Grass 53, Baker 38
Malta 61, Wolf Point 57
Melstone 60, Ekalaka 46
North Star 46, Fort Benton 40
Park City 44, Bridger 30
Red Lodge 70, Lame Deer 38
Rocky Boy 40, Shelby 39
Roy-Winifred 55, Geraldine-Highwood 20
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Circle 25
Three Forks 57, Whitehall 25
Valier 38, Power 27
Westby-Grenora 39, Savage 30