SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 1

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Damon Gros Ventre scored 71 points, a Montana high school boys basketball single-game record, in Lodge Grass' 108-70 win over Huntley Project. The previous record was 68 points by Harlem's Brad Cichosz in 2020.
Gros Ventre also passed Elvis Old Bull to move to No. 1 on Lodge Grass' all-time scoring list with 1,986 points.
High school boys basketball
Bozeman 80, Billings West 62
Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39
Drummond 72, Philipsburg 52
Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Sheridan 32
Hamilton 51, East Helena 40
Heart Butte 88, Rocky Boy 27
Helena High 52, Missoula Big Sky 45
Lodge Grass 108, Huntley Project 70
Park City 50, Plenty Coups 35
Roy-Winifred 72, Dodson 31
Seeley-Swan 70, Lincoln 25
St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 39
St. Labre 105, Lame Deer 67
Terry 69, Plevna 22
High school girls basketball
Billings West 61, Bozeman High 29
Circle 55, Richey-Lambert 37
Eureka 55, Missoula Loyola 54
Frenchtown 41, Corvallis 24
Hamilton 45, East Helena 38
Lodge Grass 72, Huntley Project 61
Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena High 54
Philipsburg 42, Drummond 33
Plenty Coups 53, Park City 44
Roy-Winifred 77, Dodson 24
Seeley-Swan 75, Lincoln 17
Sheridan 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 21
Whitefish 37, Polson 25