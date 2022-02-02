SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 1

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Damon Gros Ventre scored 71 points, a Montana high school boys basketball single-game record, in Lodge Grass' 108-70 win over Huntley Project. The previous record was 68 points by Harlem's Brad Cichosz in 2020.

Gros Ventre also passed Elvis Old Bull to move to No. 1 on Lodge Grass' all-time scoring list with 1,986 points.

High school boys basketball

Bozeman 80, Billings West 62

Butte Central 68, Anaconda 39

Drummond 72, Philipsburg 52

Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Sheridan 32

Hamilton 51, East Helena 40

Heart Butte 88, Rocky Boy 27

Helena High 52, Missoula Big Sky 45

Lodge Grass 108, Huntley Project 70

Park City 50, Plenty Coups 35

Roy-Winifred 72, Dodson 31

Seeley-Swan 70, Lincoln 25

St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 39

St. Labre 105, Lame Deer 67

Terry 69, Plevna 22

High school girls basketball

Billings West 61, Bozeman High 29

Circle 55, Richey-Lambert 37

Eureka 55, Missoula Loyola 54

Frenchtown 41, Corvallis 24

Hamilton 45, East Helena 38

Lodge Grass 72, Huntley Project 61

Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena High 54

Philipsburg 42, Drummond 33

Plenty Coups 53, Park City 44

Roy-Winifred 77, Dodson 24

Seeley-Swan 75, Lincoln 17

Sheridan 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 21

Whitefish 37, Polson 25

