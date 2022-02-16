Watch
SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 15

Posted at 8:34 AM, Feb 16, 2022
Below are the results of regular season high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 15. District tournaments are already underway or will tip off later this week for Class B and Class C teams.

High school boys basketball

  • Billings Skyview 54, Billings Senior 49
  • Missoula Big Sky 44, Helena High 31
  • Missoula Hellgate 50, Helena Capital 39

High school girls basketball

  • Billings Central 56, Laurel 46
  • Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38
  • Great Falls High 49, Bozeman Gallatin 34
  • Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 43 (2OT)
  • Helena High 57, Missoula Big Sky 25
