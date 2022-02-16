SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 15

Below are the results of regular season high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 15. District tournaments are already underway or will tip off later this week for Class B and Class C teams.
High school boys basketball
- Billings Skyview 54, Billings Senior 49
- Missoula Big Sky 44, Helena High 31
- Missoula Hellgate 50, Helena Capital 39
High school girls basketball
- Billings Central 56, Laurel 46
- Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38
- Great Falls High 49, Bozeman Gallatin 34
- Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 43 (2OT)
- Helena High 57, Missoula Big Sky 25