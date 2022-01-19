SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 18

Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 18. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Billings West 60, Billings Skyview 59

Drummond 57, Darby 52

Ennis 71, Lone Peak 65

Glendive 53, Colstrip 32

Hamilton 59, Corvallis 50

Lewistown 80, Billings Central 60

Libby 55, Thompson Falls 43

Lodge Grass 94, Joliet 72

Missoula Big Sky 79, Butte 72

Stevensville 35, East Helena 32

High school girls basketball

Billings Central 72, Lewistown 28

Butte 46, Missoula Big Sky 39

Colstrip 58, Glendive 26

Drummond 57, Darby 28

Fairfield 57, Choteau 33

Hamilton 44, Corvallis 28

Stevensville 45, East Helena 38

St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 49

Thompson Falls 67, Plains 14