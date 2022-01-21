SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 20

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games from Jan. 20. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Bigfork 55, Eureka 54
Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 57 (OT)
Bozeman 66, Great Falls CMR 51
Bridger 65, Roberts 20
Chinook 59, Big Sandy 38
Dillon 74, Butte Central 57
Ennis 56, Twin Bridges 49
Fairfield 68, East Helena 55
Glasgow 60, Scobey 26
Great Falls Central 44, Geraldine-Highwood 36
Great Falls High 48, Bozeman Gallatin 46
Jefferson 77, Manhattan 54
Laurel 47, Columbus 39
Miles City 73, Hardin 60
Polson 79, Corvallis 43
Red Lodge 73, Forsyth 30
Shepherd 64, Roundup 35
Thompson Falls 72, Plains 24
High school girls basketball
Bigfork 63, Eureka 36
Big Timber 49, Townsend 22
Chinook 74, Big Sandy 42
Dillon 45, Butte Central 25
Hardin 64, Miles City 33
Helena 48, Helena Capital 39
Fairfield 80, East Helena 42
Frenchtown 50, Stevensville 43
Forsyth 52, Red Lodge 51
Glasgow 34, Scobey 32
Great Falls Central 37, Geraldine-Highwood 25
Great Falls CMR 38, Bozeman 33
Great Falls High 53, Bozeman Gallatin 49
Roberts 40, Bridger 30
Savage 35, Fairview 24
Shepherd 65, Roundup 15
Thompson Falls 60, Libby 19
Twin Bridges 45, Ennis 25