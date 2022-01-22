SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 21

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games form Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Broadus 71, Plevna 25

Broadview-Lavina 65, Fromberg 22

Butte 73, Missoula Sentinel 63

Centerville 44, Great Falls Central 42

Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28

Darby 60, Victor 41

Dutton-Brady 36, Sunburst 33

Fairfield 76, Cut Bank 62

Florence 64, Deer Lodge 46

Fort Benton 49, Turner 48

Frenchtown 60, East Helena 42

Glendive 53, Havre 43

Helena Capital 60, Helena High 31

Jefferson 77, Whitehall 75 (OT)

Kalispell Glacier 69, Kalispell Flathead 49

Lockwood 54, Huntley Project 37

Lustre 51, Nashua 16

Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 64

Melstone 59, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25

Park City 47, Reed Point-Rapelje 23

Savage 34, Westby-Grenora 28

Shelby 63, Conrad 24

Sidney 38, Glasgow 36

Simms 73, Power 47

St. Ignatius 71, Troy 14

St. Regis 80, Charlo 68

Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46

West Yellowstone 60, Sheridan 27

Whitefish 59, Ronan 38

Wolf Point 52, Poplar 41

High school girls basketball

Baker 52, Lodge Grass 42

Billings Skyview 77, Billings Senior 37

Billings West 56, Belgrade 21

Broadview-Lavina 63, Fromberg 28

Colstrip 56, Shepherd 28

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Winnett-Grass Range 35

Ennis 60, Lima 17

Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 37

Florence 50, Deer Lodge 26

Fort Benton 57, Turner 37

Frenchtown 61, East Helena 52

Glasgow 49, Sidney 29

Great Falls Central 48, Centerville 25

Hardin 68, Livingston 18

Havre 65, Glendive 29

Heart Butte 43, Valier 42

Jefferson 68, Whitehall 30

Kalispell Flathead 52, Kalispell Glacier 23

Lockwood 61, Huntley Project 56

Lustre 37, Nashua 28

Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37

Melstone 83, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7

Missoula Sentinel 44, Butte 37

Park City 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 10

Philipsburg 57, Valley Christian 23

Plenty Coup 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 34

Ronan 38, Whitefish

Shelby 41, Conrad 32

Shields Valley 62, Absarokee 26

Simms 55, Power 20

St. Ignatius 63, Troy 19

Sunburst 33, Dutton-Brady 26

Three Forks 48, Big Timber 42

Westby-Grenora 35, Savage 18

West Yellowstone 72, Sheridan 56

Wibaux 31, Custer-Hysham 19

Wolf Point 72, Poplar 28

