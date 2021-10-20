SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 19

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school volleyball
Butte def. Missoula Hellgate 3-0
Corvallis def. Frenchtown 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
Denton-Geyser-Stanford def. Harlowton-Ryegate 25-11, 25-13, 25-21
Fort Benton def. Centerville 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Huntley Project def. Shepherd 3-0
Joliet def. Roundup 28-26, 25-8, 25-12
Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Big Sky 3-0
Simms def. Dutton-Brady 25-3, 25-10, 25-19
Simms def. Heart Butte 25-7, 25-14, 25-13