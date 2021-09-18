SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Sept. 17

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Friday, Sept. 17.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Denton-Geyser-Stanford 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22

Kalispell Flathead def. Helena High, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Plentywood def. Glasgow 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 26-28, 15-10.

Simms def. Augusta, 25-6, 25-7, 25-21

Wolf Point def. Scobey 3-1