SCOREBOARD: High school wrestling - Jan. 14

Below are the results from high school wrestling competition on Friday, Jan. 14. Results can be sent to sports@ktvh.com

Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

Day 1

Missoula Sentinel High School

Team scores

1. Flathead 176.5

2. University High 125.5

3. Butte 125.0

4. Coeur d Alene 109.0

5. Helena Capital 87.0

6. Glacier 85.0

7. Havre 83.0

8. Belgrade 78.0

9. Columbia Falls 64.0

10. Ronan 62.0

11. Powell 59.5

12. Gallatin 57.0

13. Ferris 56.5

14. Missoula Sentinel 56.0

15. Lake City 54.0

16. Libby 49.0

17. Corvallis 47.5

18. Bozeman 40.5

19. East Valley (Spokane) 37.5

20. Hamilton 36.0

21. Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart 31.0

22. Browning, 26.0

23. Superior 24.0

24. Missoula Hellgate 20.0

25. Polson 17.0

26. Helena 12.0

26. Whitefish 12.0

Individual results

103

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Christian Kelly (Coeur d Alene) 19-2 won by fall over Ian Dillard (Ronan) 13-9 (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinal - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by decision over Ryley Knutson (Polson) 19-9 (Dec 10-8)

Quarterfinal - Libby Roberts (University High) 15-3 won by major decision over Reid Whitlock (Butte) 16-9 (MD 11-2)

Quarterfinal - Davin Naldret (Flathead) 16-3 won by fall over Wyatt Nicholson (Powell) 11-11 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 3 - Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) 7-5 won by decision over Colton Morgan (Hamilton) 3-12 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Mayokii Fish (Browning, ) 2-1 won by major decision over Riley Osborn (Libby) 0-2 (MD 14-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Talan Trettin (Gallatin) 2-1 won by major decision over Lucas Vinyard (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-12 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Zane Gehring (Helena) 7-4 won by fall over Simon Schmidt (Belgrade) 2-14 (Fall 0:54)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Colton Morgan (Hamilton) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) 7-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Riley Osborn (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Mayokii Fish (Browning, ) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Lucas Vinyard (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Talan Trettin (Gallatin) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Zane Gehring (Helena) 7-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Simon Schmidt (Belgrade) 2-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Christian Kelly (Coeur d Alene) 19-2 won by fall over Talan Trettin (Gallatin) 2-1 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 2 - Ian Dillard (Ronan) 13-9 won by decision over Lucas Vinyard (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-12 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Ryley Knutson (Polson) 19-9 won by fall over Simon Schmidt (Belgrade) 2-14 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 2 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by decision over Zane Gehring (Helena) 7-4 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Libby Roberts (University High) 15-3 won by fall over Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) 7-5 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 2 - Reid Whitlock (Butte) 16-9 won by fall over Colton Morgan (Hamilton) 3-12 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 2 - Wyatt Nicholson (Powell) 11-11 won by fall over Mayokii Fish (Browning, ) 2-1 (Fall 5:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Davin Naldret (Flathead) 16-3 won by fall over Riley Osborn (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Christian Kelly (Coeur d Alene) 19-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Talan Trettin (Gallatin) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Vinyard (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ian Dillard (Ronan) 13-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryley Knutson (Polson) 19-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Simon Schmidt (Belgrade) 2-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Zane Gehring (Helena) 7-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Libby Roberts (University High) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) 7-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Morgan (Hamilton) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Reid Whitlock (Butte) 16-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mayokii Fish (Browning, ) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Nicholson (Powell) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Osborn (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Davin Naldret (Flathead) 16-3 received a bye () (Bye)

113

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 22-5 won by fall over Prestin Connelly (Browning, ) 2-1 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Aiden Downing (Flathead) 18-7 won by fall over Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 2-1 (Fall 1:43)

Quarterfinal - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 22-1 won by fall over Jeison Ingram (Ferris) 17-9 (Fall 2:55)

Quarterfinal - Matthew Lemer (Havre) 3-0 won by fall over Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) 9-6 (Fall 1:15)

Cons. Round 3 - Isaiah Christiansen (Gallatin) 3-1 won by fall over Colby Andres (Belgrade) 5-18 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 18-3 won by fall over Sami Jocks (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 3 - Garrett Bosch (Glacier) 2-1 won by fall over Braedon Iliff (Polson) 14-14 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 3 - Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 3-1 won by injury default over Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 24-12 (Inj. 0:00)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Colby Andres (Belgrade) 5-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Isaiah Christiansen (Gallatin) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 18-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Sami Jocks (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Braedon Iliff (Polson) 14-14 won by fall over Alex Zaleski (East Valley (Spokane)) 1-7 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Bosch (Glacier) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 24-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 3-1 won by decision over Asa Wood (Helena) 1-16 (Dec 8-5)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 22-5 won by decision over Garrett Bosch (Glacier) 2-1 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Prestin Connelly (Browning, ) 2-1 won by fall over Braedon Iliff (Polson) 14-14 (Fall 5:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Aiden Downing (Flathead) 18-7 won by fall over Asa Wood (Helena) 1-16 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 2-1 won by forfeit over Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 24-12 (For.)

Champ. Round 2 - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 22-1 won by fall over Isaiah Christiansen (Gallatin) 3-1 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 2 - Jeison Ingram (Ferris) 17-9 won by fall over Colby Andres (Belgrade) 5-18 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 2 - Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) 9-6 won by fall over Sami Jocks (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 2 - Matthew Lemer (Havre) 3-0 won by decision over Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 18-3 (Dec 12-9)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Alex Zaleski (East Valley (Spokane)) 1-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Trey Whitlock (Butte) 22-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Bosch (Glacier) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Braedon Iliff (Polson) 14-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Prestin Connelly (Browning, ) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Downing (Flathead) 18-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Asa Wood (Helena) 1-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 24-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 22-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Christiansen (Gallatin) 3-1 won by fall over Alex Zaleski (East Valley (Spokane)) 1-7 (Fall 0:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Andres (Belgrade) 5-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jeison Ingram (Ferris) 17-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) 9-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Sami Jocks (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Lemer (Havre) 3-0 won by fall over Luke Nuttall (Corvallis) 3-1 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 18-3 received a bye () (Bye)

120

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 3-0 won by fall over Will Rossi (Coeur d Alene) 11-7 (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal - Kyler Raiha (Butte) 20-7 won by decision over Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 16-7 (Dec 4-3)

Quarterfinal - Marley Erickson (Libby) 3-0 won by decision over Fabian Torres (Ferris) 19-8 (Dec 11-5)

Quarterfinal - Max Dillon (University High) 7-5 won by decision over Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 2-1 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Sean Davis (Corvallis) 3-1 won by fall over Grady Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 2-2 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 3 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 14-3 won by fall over Chris Hall (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 3 - Connor Johnson (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 6-4 (Fall 0:19)

Cons. Round 3 - Carson Harris (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 2:14)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Grady Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 2-2 won by fall over Tyson Lake (Ronan) 3-7 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Sean Davis (Corvallis) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 14-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Chris Hall (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 6-4 won by fall over Izayus Prewett (Polson) 1-11 (Fall 1:53)

Cons. Round 2 - Connor Johnson (Glacier) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Carson Harris (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Steven Yargo (Helena) 2-14 (Fall 2:58)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 3-0 won by fall over Connor Johnson (Glacier) 3-1 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 - Will Rossi (Coeur d Alene) 11-7 won by fall over Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 6-4 (Fall 0:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 16-7 won by tech fall over Steven Yargo (Helena) 2-14 (TF-1.5 2:58 (19-3))

Champ. Round 2 - Kyler Raiha (Butte) 20-7 won by fall over Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Fabian Torres (Ferris) 19-8 won by fall over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 3-1 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Marley Erickson (Libby) 3-0 won by fall over Tyson Lake (Ronan) 3-7 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Max Dillon (University High) 7-5 won by fall over Chris Hall (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 2 - Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 2-1 won by major decision over Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 14-3 (MD 14-6)

Cons. Round 1 - Grady Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Izayus Prewett (Polson) 1-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Carson Harris (Havre) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Johnson (Glacier) 3-1 won by major decision over Grady Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 2-2 (MD 14-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Will Rossi (Coeur d Alene) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 16-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Steven Yargo (Helena) 2-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Dustin Campbell (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyler Raiha (Butte) 20-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Fabian Torres (Ferris) 19-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Sean Davis (Corvallis) 3-1 won by fall over Izayus Prewett (Polson) 1-11 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Lake (Ronan) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Marley Erickson (Libby) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Hall (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Max Dillon (University High) 7-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 2-1 won by decision over Carson Harris (Havre) 3-1 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 14-3 received a bye () (Bye)

126

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 24-0 won by tech fall over Isaac Ayers (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 (TF-1.5 3:19 (18-2))

Quarterfinal - Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 16-3 won by decision over Decker Milender (Superior) 20-2 (Dec 13-11)

Quarterfinal - Tyler Walker (University High) 19-2 won by fall over Karson Pumnea (Butte) 19-9 (Fall 4:50)

Quarterfinal - Dane Lake (Flathead) 15-5 won by decision over Joshua Melton (Glacier) 2-1 (Dec 12-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 18-5 won by fall over Seth Allen (Corvallis) 3-5 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 3 - Alyssa Randles (Coeur d Alene) 14-4 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brent Childers (Powell) 2-2 (SV-1 8-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 2-1 won by fall over Owen Zitek (East Valley (Spokane)) 7-11 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 3 - Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 12-8 won by fall over Koy McAllister (Ronan) 6-6 (Fall 0:35)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 18-5 won by tech fall over Micah Craig (Polson) 13-19 (TF-1.5 4:09 (17-1))

Cons. Round 2 - Seth Allen (Corvallis) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Brent Childers (Powell) 2-2 won by fall over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) 5-10 (Fall 4:32)

Cons. Round 2 - Alyssa Randles (Coeur d Alene) 14-4 won by fall over Colter Soloman (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 2:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Owen Zitek (East Valley (Spokane)) 7-11 won by fall over Rylan McDaniel (Whitefish) 0-2 (Fall 3:30)

Cons. Round 2 - Koy McAllister (Ronan) 6-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 12-8 won by fall over Colby Lingo (Ferris) 6-9 (Fall 0:53)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 24-0 won by fall over Owen Zitek (East Valley (Spokane)) 7-11 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 2 - Isaac Ayers (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 won by decision over Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 2-1 (Dec 5-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 16-3 won by decision over Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 12-8 (Dec 13-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Decker Milender (Superior) 20-2 won by fall over Koy McAllister (Ronan) 6-6 (Fall 3:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Tyler Walker (University High) 19-2 won by fall over Seth Allen (Corvallis) 3-5 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 2 - Karson Pumnea (Butte) 19-9 won by fall over Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 18-5 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 2 - Dane Lake (Flathead) 15-5 won by fall over Alyssa Randles (Coeur d Alene) 14-4 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Joshua Melton (Glacier) 2-1 won by fall over Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) 5-10 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Micah Craig (Polson) 13-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Brent Childers (Powell) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Colter Soloman (Havre) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Rylan McDaniel (Whitefish) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Colby Lingo (Ferris) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 24-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Zitek (East Valley (Spokane)) 7-11 won by fall over Micah Craig (Polson) 13-19 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Ayers (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 16-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 12-8 won by major decision over Brent Childers (Powell) 2-2 (MD 16-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Koy McAllister (Ronan) 6-6 won by fall over Colter Soloman (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 3:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Decker Milender (Superior) 20-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Walker (University High) 19-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Seth Allen (Corvallis) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Karson Pumnea (Butte) 19-9 won by fall over Rylan McDaniel (Whitefish) 0-2 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 18-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Alyssa Randles (Coeur d Alene) 14-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Lake (Flathead) 15-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) 5-10 won by fall over Colby Lingo (Ferris) 6-9 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Joshua Melton (Glacier) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

132

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier) 3-0 won by fall over Dax Larsen (Coeur d Alene) 18-7 (Fall 3:44)

Quarterfinal - Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 17-4 won by decision over Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 16-5 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal - Kip Pumnea (Butte) 21-6 won by fall over Koda King (Ronan) 17-5 (Fall 1:49)

Quarterfinal - Asher Kemppainen (Flathead) 18-4 won by major decision over Xzavier Elgee Sanders (University High) 14-8 (MD 13-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Ted Melott (Corvallis) 4-2 won by fall over Jackson Syron (Ferris) 7-2 (Fall 1:54)

Cons. Round 3 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby) 2-1 won by fall over Vinny Timmons (Powell) 7-9 (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Round 3 - Kaleb Jacobs (Lake City) 16-7 won by decision over Kameron Amende (Gallatin) 2-2 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Anthony Martin (East Valley (Spokane)) 8-5 won by decision over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 1-2 (Dec 9-2)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Syron (Ferris) 7-2 won by decision over Wyatt Zander (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Ted Melott (Corvallis) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Vinny Timmons (Powell) 7-9 won by fall over La`Braun Shooter (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby) 2-1 won by fall over Jacob Kunz (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Kaleb Jacobs (Lake City) 16-7 won by fall over Justin Ubben (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 2 - Kameron Amende (Gallatin) 2-2 won by fall over Ladence Running Crane (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Anthony Martin (East Valley (Spokane)) 8-5 won by major decision over Chris Lingenfelter (Belgrade) 0-2 (MD 19-5)

Cons. Round 2 - Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier) 3-0 won by fall over Kameron Amende (Gallatin) 2-2 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Dax Larsen (Coeur d Alene) 18-7 won by decision over Kaleb Jacobs (Lake City) 16-7 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 2 - Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 17-4 won by major decision over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 1-2 (MD 11-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 16-5 won by fall over Anthony Martin (East Valley (Spokane)) 8-5 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 2 - Koda King (Ronan) 17-5 won by fall over Ted Melott (Corvallis) 4-2 (Fall 0:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Kip Pumnea (Butte) 21-6 won by fall over Jackson Syron (Ferris) 7-2 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Xzavier Elgee Sanders (University High) 14-8 won by fall over Zekiah Meyers (Libby) 2-1 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 2 - Asher Kemppainen (Flathead) 18-4 won by tech fall over Vinny Timmons (Powell) 7-9 (TF-1.5 3:38 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Zander (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - La`Braun Shooter (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Kunz (Havre) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Justin Ubben (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Ladence Running Crane (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Chris Lingenfelter (Belgrade) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Teegan Vasquez (Glacier) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kameron Amende (Gallatin) 2-2 won by fall over Wyatt Zander (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Jacobs (Lake City) 16-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Dax Larsen (Coeur d Alene) 18-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 1-2 won by fall over La`Braun Shooter (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Martin (East Valley (Spokane)) 8-5 won by tech fall over Jacob Kunz (Havre) 0-2 (TF-1.5 4:45 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Koda King (Ronan) 17-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ted Melott (Corvallis) 4-2 won by fall over Justin Ubben (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Syron (Ferris) 7-2 won by decision over Ladence Running Crane (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 (Dec 11-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Kip Pumnea (Butte) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Zekiah Meyers (Libby) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Xzavier Elgee Sanders (University High) 14-8 won by fall over Chris Lingenfelter (Belgrade) 0-2 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Vinny Timmons (Powell) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Asher Kemppainen (Flathead) 18-4 received a bye () (Bye)

138

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by fall over Wyatt Matthews (Lake City) 11-7 (Fall 2:34)

Quarterfinal - Maverick McEwen (Butte) 23-5 won by fall over Cade Gardner (Flathead) 17-5 (Fall 1:27)

Quarterfinal - Kaleb Shine (Glacier) 3-0 won by major decision over Jason Davis (Corvallis) 7-1 (MD 11-1)

Quarterfinal - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 29-2 won by tech fall over Mason Keough (Coeur d Alene) 15-7 (TF-1.5 5:25 (17-2))

Cons. Round 3 - Carter Moran (Whitefish) 3-1 won by fall over Fortino Silva (Ronan) 10-6 (Fall 4:48)

Cons. Round 3 - Tristian Stygles (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Quenton Campos (Browning, ) 2-2 (Fall 4:44)

Cons. Round 3 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 won by fall over Andrew Valdez (Powell) 2-2 (Fall 4:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Michael Olsen (University High) 12-8 won by decision over JT Gehring (Helena) 10-9 (Dec 5-4)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Fortino Silva (Ronan) 10-6 won by fall over Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Moran (Whitefish) 3-1 won by decision over Evan Hansard (Gallatin) 0-2 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 - Tristian Stygles (Havre) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Quenton Campos (Browning, ) 2-2 won by fall over Joey Taylor (Hamilton) 1-7 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Valdez (Powell) 2-2 won by fall over Reilly McManus (Ferris) 3-6 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 - JT Gehring (Helena) 10-9 won by fall over Connor Benson (Libby) 1-2 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Michael Olsen (University High) 12-8 won by fall over Skyler Moore (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 (Fall 0:43)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by fall over Andrew Valdez (Powell) 2-2 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 2 - Wyatt Matthews (Lake City) 11-7 won by fall over Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Maverick McEwen (Butte) 23-5 won by fall over Skyler Moore (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 2 - Cade Gardner (Flathead) 17-5 won by fall over Connor Benson (Libby) 1-2 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Jason Davis (Corvallis) 7-1 won by tech fall over Evan Hansard (Gallatin) 0-2 (TF-1.5 4:40 (17-1))

Champ. Round 2 - Kaleb Shine (Glacier) 3-0 won by major decision over Fortino Silva (Ronan) 10-6 (MD 12-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Mason Keough (Coeur d Alene) 15-7 won by fall over Quenton Campos (Browning, ) 2-2 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 29-2 won by fall over Tristian Stygles (Havre) 3-1 (Fall 5:02)

Cons. Round 1 - Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Carter Moran (Whitefish) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Joey Taylor (Hamilton) 1-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Reilly McManus (Ferris) 3-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - JT Gehring (Helena) 10-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Michael Olsen (University High) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Valdez (Powell) 2-2 won by fall over Dillon Gunlock (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Matthews (Lake City) 11-7 won by decision over Carter Moran (Whitefish) 3-1 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Maverick McEwen (Butte) 23-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Skyler Moore (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Benson (Libby) 1-2 won by fall over Joey Taylor (Hamilton) 1-7 (Fall 2:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Gardner (Flathead) 17-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jason Davis (Corvallis) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Evan Hansard (Gallatin) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Shine (Glacier) 3-0 won by fall over Reilly McManus (Ferris) 3-6 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Fortino Silva (Ronan) 10-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Keough (Coeur d Alene) 15-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Quenton Campos (Browning, ) 2-2 won by major decision over JT Gehring (Helena) 10-9 (MD 11-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristian Stygles (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Michael Olsen (University High) 12-8 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 29-2 received a bye () (Bye)

145

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Fin Nadeau (Flathead) 22-1 won by fall over Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 25-12 (Fall 2:19)

Quarterfinal - Porter Craig (Coeur d Alene) 10-1 won by fall over Kenzie Lindsay (Lake City) 17-5 (Fall 5:06)

Quarterfinal - Q`veli Quintanilla (University High) 20-0 won by tech fall over Landon Bishop (Ronan) 13-5 (TF-1.5 4:36 (24-9))

Quarterfinal - Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 13-2 won by fall over Connor Konda (Butte) 19-9 (Fall 5:12)

Cons. Round 3 - Oden Currier (Belgrade) 8-6 won by tech fall over Cael Schwindt (Libby) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:40 (16-1))

Cons. Round 3 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin) 3-1 won by fall over Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 1-2 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 3 - Tahj Wells (Browning, ) 3-1 won by decision over Charlie Chavez (Corvallis) 4-5 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Mark Ahner (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Bradie Rodriguez (Missoula Sentinel) 1-8 (Fall 1:28)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Oden Currier (Belgrade) 8-6 won by tech fall over Justin Awtrey (Havre) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:52 (18-1))

Cons. Round 2 - Cael Schwindt (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin) 3-1 won by fall over Emanuel Coronel (East Valley (Spokane)) 4-11 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 1-2 won by fall over Casey Trosper (Polson) 4-22 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Charlie Chavez (Corvallis) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Tahj Wells (Browning, ) 3-1 won by fall over Kaiden Cooke (Missoula Hellgate) 1-2 (Fall 4:27)

Cons. Round 2 - Bradie Rodriguez (Missoula Sentinel) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Mark Ahner (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Caleb Cruz (Powell) 1-2 (Fall 3:21)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Fin Nadeau (Flathead) 22-1 won by fall over Kaiden Cooke (Missoula Hellgate) 1-2 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 2 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 25-12 won by fall over Charlie Chavez (Corvallis) 4-5 (Fall 5:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Kenzie Lindsay (Lake City) 17-5 won by fall over Caleb Cruz (Powell) 1-2 (Fall 2:10)

Champ. Round 2 - Porter Craig (Coeur d Alene) 10-1 won by fall over Bradie Rodriguez (Missoula Sentinel) 1-8 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Q`veli Quintanilla (University High) 20-0 won by fall over Cael Schwindt (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Landon Bishop (Ronan) 13-5 won by major decision over Oden Currier (Belgrade) 8-6 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Connor Konda (Butte) 19-9 won by major decision over Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 1-2 (MD 14-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 13-2 won by fall over Cooper McGovern (Gallatin) 3-1 (Fall 0:09)

Cons. Round 1 - Justin Awtrey (Havre) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Emanuel Coronel (East Valley (Spokane)) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Casey Trosper (Polson) 4-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Tahj Wells (Browning, ) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Mark Ahner (Glacier) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Fin Nadeau (Flathead) 22-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Cooke (Missoula Hellgate) 1-2 won by fall over Justin Awtrey (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Charlie Chavez (Corvallis) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 25-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenzie Lindsay (Lake City) 17-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Cruz (Powell) 1-2 won by decision over Emanuel Coronel (East Valley (Spokane)) 4-11 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Bradie Rodriguez (Missoula Sentinel) 1-8 won by decision over Casey Trosper (Polson) 4-22 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Porter Craig (Coeur d Alene) 10-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Q`veli Quintanilla (University High) 20-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Schwindt (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Oden Currier (Belgrade) 8-6 won by tech fall over Tahj Wells (Browning, ) 3-1 (TF-1.5 2:23 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Bishop (Ronan) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Konda (Butte) 19-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Nick Flies (Helena Capital) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin) 3-1 won by fall over Mark Ahner (Glacier) 3-1 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 13-2 received a bye () (Bye)

152

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 15-0 won by fall over Jack Neale (Ferris) 9-8 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal - Samuel Thomas (University High) 16-6 won by fall over Joey Wise (Libby) 2-1 (Fall 1:56)

Quarterfinal - Demarco Piazza (Coeur d Alene) 21-5 won by fall over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 14-7 (Fall 2:45)

Quarterfinal - Cade Troupe (Flathead) 15-4 won by fall over Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 2-1 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 3 - AJ Johnson (Lake City) 10-9 won by fall over Logan Swanson (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-8 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 3 - Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 3-3 won by fall over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls) 13-15 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 3 - Riley Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 6-4 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 3 - Jack Van Norman (Powell) 3-1 won by tech fall over Brady Hout (Ronan) 6-9 (TF-1.5 2:32 (15-0))

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - AJ Johnson (Lake City) 10-9 won by fall over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 3-11 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Logan Swanson (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls) 13-15 won by fall over Isaac Flamand (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 2 - Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 6-4 won by fall over Walker Janetski-Biggs (Glacier) 0-2 (Fall 2:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Riley Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Charlie Watson (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 2 - Jack Van Norman (Powell) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Brady Hout (Ronan) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 15-0 won by fall over Riley Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 - Jack Neale (Ferris) 9-8 won by major decision over Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 6-4 (MD 13-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Samuel Thomas (University High) 16-6 won by fall over Brady Hout (Ronan) 6-9 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Joey Wise (Libby) 2-1 won by major decision over Jack Van Norman (Powell) 3-1 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Demarco Piazza (Coeur d Alene) 21-5 won by fall over Logan Swanson (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-8 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 2 - Logan Linn (Belgrade) 14-7 won by fall over AJ Johnson (Lake City) 10-9 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 2-1 won by fall over Isaac Flamand (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 1:48)

Champ. Round 2 - Cade Troupe (Flathead) 15-4 won by fall over Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 3-3 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 3-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls) 13-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Walker Janetski-Biggs (Glacier) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Charlie Watson (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Avery Allen (Bozeman) 15-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 3-11 (Fall 0:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Neale (Ferris) 9-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Thomas (University High) 16-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Hout (Ronan) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Van Norman (Powell) 3-1 won by fall over Bryan Osborne (Columbia Falls) 13-15 (Fall 5:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Joey Wise (Libby) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Demarco Piazza (Coeur d Alene) 21-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Swanson (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-8 won by fall over Walker Janetski-Biggs (Glacier) 0-2 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 - AJ Johnson (Lake City) 10-9 won by fall over Charlie Watson (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-2 (Fall 3:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Linn (Belgrade) 14-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Flamand (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 3-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Troupe (Flathead) 15-4 received a bye () (Bye)

160

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Gabe Lake (Flathead) 22-2 won by forfeit over Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls) 18-12 (For.)

Quarterfinal - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 14-5 won by fall over Carsen Speelman (Coeur d Alene) 14-7 (Fall 1:42)

Quarterfinal - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by decision over Daniel Shumway (University High) 13-8 (Dec 7-0)

Quarterfinal - Felix Peterson (Gallatin) 16-4 won by fall over Jonny Williams (Corvallis) 5-3 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 3 - Garrett Leonard (Lake City) 11-9 won by decision over Darius Rappe (Ferris) 2-10 (Dec 12-7)

Cons. Round 3 - Morgan McClernan (Butte) 3-1 won by fall over Lannon Brazelton (Powell) 7-8 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 3 - Kendall Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 won by decision over Hunter Rowan (Belgrade) 6-9 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Devin Pierce (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-10 won by decision over David Sharp (Browning, ) 0-2 (Dec 3-1)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Leonard (Lake City) 11-9 won by major decision over Carter Morgan (Hamilton) 0-5 (MD 15-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Darius Rappe (Ferris) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Morgan McClernan (Butte) 3-1 won by fall over Grayson Barcus (Glacier) 1-2 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 2 - Lannon Brazelton (Powell) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Rowan (Belgrade) 6-9 won by fall over Jack Akey (Whitefish) 0-2 (Fall 2:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Kendall Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - David Sharp (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Devin Pierce (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-10 won by fall over Wyatt Gregg (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 1:52)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Gabe Lake (Flathead) 22-2 won by fall over Kendall Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 (Fall 2:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls) 18-12 won by fall over Hunter Rowan (Belgrade) 6-9 (Fall 4:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Carsen Speelman (Coeur d Alene) 14-7 won by fall over Devin Pierce (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-10 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 14-5 won by major decision over David Sharp (Browning, ) 0-2 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 2 - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by fall over Darius Rappe (Ferris) 2-10 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Daniel Shumway (University High) 13-8 won by fall over Garrett Leonard (Lake City) 11-9 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 2 - Jonny Williams (Corvallis) 5-3 won by fall over Lannon Brazelton (Powell) 7-8 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Felix Peterson (Gallatin) 16-4 won by fall over Grayson Barcus (Glacier) 1-2 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 1 - Carter Morgan (Hamilton) 0-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Morgan McClernan (Butte) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jack Akey (Whitefish) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Gregg (Libby) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Lake (Flathead) 22-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kendall Pleninger (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Carter Morgan (Hamilton) 0-5 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Rowan (Belgrade) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Torpen (Columbia Falls) 18-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Carsen Speelman (Coeur d Alene) 14-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Pierce (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-10 won by decision over Morgan McClernan (Butte) 3-1 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 - David Sharp (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Darius Rappe (Ferris) 2-10 won by fall over Jack Akey (Whitefish) 0-2 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Leonard (Lake City) 11-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Shumway (University High) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jonny Williams (Corvallis) 5-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lannon Brazelton (Powell) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Grayson Barcus (Glacier) 1-2 won by fall over Wyatt Gregg (Libby) 0-2 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Felix Peterson (Gallatin) 16-4 received a bye () (Bye)

170

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Orion Thivierge (Havre) 3-0 won by fall over Gauge Bedow (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-9 (Fall 2:41)

Quarterfinal - Riley Downey (Butte) 18-7 won by decision over Cooley Conrad (University High) 14-7 (Dec 5-1)

Quarterfinal - Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 13-8 won by decision over Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 22-10 (Dec 7-3)

Quarterfinal - Anders Thompson (Flathead) 22-3 won by fall over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 8-6 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 3 - Tristan Sims (Ferris) 6-9 won by fall over Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 3 - James Warner (Libby) 2-1 won by decision over Cade Olson (Corvallis) 2-4 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Colter Lindsley (Belgrade) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 - Carter Gines (Powell) 6-9 won by major decision over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton) 5-14 (MD 13-4)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Tristan Sims (Ferris) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - James Warner (Libby) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Cade Olson (Corvallis) 2-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Colter Lindsley (Belgrade) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Noah Guisinger (Hamilton) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Carter Gines (Powell) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Orion Thivierge (Havre) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Gauge Bedow (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-9 won by fall over Colter Lindsley (Belgrade) 8-9 (Fall 0:12)

Champ. Round 2 - Cooley Conrad (University High) 14-7 won by fall over Carter Gines (Powell) 6-9 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Downey (Butte) 18-7 won by fall over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton) 5-14 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 22-10 won by fall over Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 2 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 13-8 won by fall over Tristan Sims (Ferris) 6-9 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 2 - Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 8-6 won by fall over Cade Olson (Corvallis) 2-4 (Fall 0:36)

Champ. Round 2 - Anders Thompson (Flathead) 22-3 won by tech fall over James Warner (Libby) 2-1 (TF-1.5 3:28 (19-2))

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Orion Thivierge (Havre) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Gauge Bedow (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Colter Lindsley (Belgrade) 8-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooley Conrad (University High) 14-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Gines (Powell) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Guisinger (Hamilton) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Downey (Butte) 18-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 22-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Crum (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Sims (Ferris) 6-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 13-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 8-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cade Olson (Corvallis) 2-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - James Warner (Libby) 2-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Anders Thompson (Flathead) 22-3 received a bye () (Bye)

182

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 22-0 won by fall over Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton) 4-2 (Fall 3:13)

Quarterfinal - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 21-7 won by decision over Stetson Davis (Powell) 21-6 (Dec 11-5)

Quarterfinal - Jace DeShazer (Libby) 3-0 won by fall over Hunter Curtis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-1 (Fall 3:38)

Quarterfinal - Mason Christian (Butte) 28-0 won by fall over Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 9-5 (Fall 5:35)

Cons. Round 3 - Kale VanCampen (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Louis McEvoy (Coeur d Alene) 7-11 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Round 3 - Naaman Deakins (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-6 won by decision over Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 9-11 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Connor Stearns (Ferris) 13-10 won by decision over Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 2-2 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 3 - Aiden Krause (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Mason Christianson (Gallatin) 1-2 (Fall 1:51)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Louis McEvoy (Coeur d Alene) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Kale VanCampen (Havre) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 9-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Naaman Deakins (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-6 won by decision over Jamison Webster (Ronan) 7-8 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Connor Stearns (Ferris) 13-10 won by decision over Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 8-10 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 2 - Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 2-2 won by decision over Nicholas Alexander (University High) 12-10 (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Krause (Glacier) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Mason Christianson (Gallatin) 1-2 won by fall over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 4-13 (Fall 0:50)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 22-0 won by fall over Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 2-2 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 2 - Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton) 4-2 won by fall over Connor Stearns (Ferris) 13-10 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 21-7 won by fall over Mason Christianson (Gallatin) 1-2 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Stetson Davis (Powell) 21-6 won by fall over Aiden Krause (Glacier) 3-1 (Fall 5:02)

Champ. Round 2 - Jace DeShazer (Libby) 3-0 won by fall over Kale VanCampen (Havre) 3-1 (Fall 3:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Hunter Curtis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 - Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 9-5 won by tech fall over Naaman Deakins (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-6 (TF-1.5 5:22 (22-5))

Champ. Round 2 - Mason Christian (Butte) 28-0 won by fall over Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 9-11 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 1 - Louis McEvoy (Coeur d Alene) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jamison Webster (Ronan) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Nicholas Alexander (University High) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 4-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 22-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 2-2 won by fall over Louis McEvoy (Coeur d Alene) 7-11 (Fall 3:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Stearns (Ferris) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 21-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Christianson (Gallatin) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Krause (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Jamison Webster (Ronan) 7-8 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Stetson Davis (Powell) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jace DeShazer (Libby) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Kale VanCampen (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Kaleb Kirklin (Helena) 8-10 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Curtis (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-1 won by fall over Nicholas Alexander (University High) 12-10 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Naaman Deakins (East Valley (Spokane)) 10-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 9-11 won by fall over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 4-13 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Christian (Butte) 28-0 received a bye () (Bye)

205

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Rylan Rogers (Coeur d Alene) 18-1 won by fall over Chase Wash (Ferris) 14-10 (Fall 1:37)

Quarterfinal - Tayler Lenhartzen (University High) 16-5 won by fall over Cadogan Wheat (Hamilton) 12-5 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal - Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 14-5 won by fall over Carter Woodson (Superior) 15-9 (Fall 5:03)

Quarterfinal - Chase Youso (Flathead) 22-1 won by fall over Jimmy Dees (Powell) 15-8 (Fall 2:27)

Cons. Round 3 - Lincoln Burrough (Polson) 10-9 won by fall over Tyler Conrad (Gallatin) 0-2 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Round 3 - Randy Tommerup (Havre) 3-1 won by decision over Orlando Morales (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-7 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Sweatland (Missoula Hellgate) 3-1 won by fall over Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 0-2 (Fall 3:50)

Cons. Round 3 - Cody Vergeront (Glacier) 3-1 won by fall over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) 4-11 (Fall 1:36)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Lincoln Burrough (Polson) 10-9 won by fall over James Fox (Helena) 0-2 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Conrad (Gallatin) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Randy Tommerup (Havre) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Orlando Morales (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Sweatland (Missoula Hellgate) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Cody Vergeront (Glacier) 3-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Josh Price (Columbia Falls) 9-12 (SV-1 11-9)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Rylan Rogers (Coeur d Alene) 18-1 won by fall over Jacob Sweatland (Missoula Hellgate) 3-1 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Chase Wash (Ferris) 14-10 won by tech fall over Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:15 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 - Cadogan Wheat (Hamilton) 12-5 won by fall over Josh Price (Columbia Falls) 9-12 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Tayler Lenhartzen (University High) 16-5 won by fall over Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) 4-11 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 2 - Carter Woodson (Superior) 15-9 won by fall over Tyler Conrad (Gallatin) 0-2 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 2 - Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 14-5 won by fall over Lincoln Burrough (Polson) 10-9 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Jimmy Dees (Powell) 15-8 won by fall over Orlando Morales (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-7 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 2 - Chase Youso (Flathead) 22-1 won by fall over Randy Tommerup (Havre) 3-1 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Round 1 - James Fox (Helena) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Cody Vergeront (Glacier) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Rylan Rogers (Coeur d Alene) 18-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Sweatland (Missoula Hellgate) 3-1 won by fall over James Fox (Helena) 0-2 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Petersen (Helena Capital) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Wash (Ferris) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Cadogan Wheat (Hamilton) 12-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Price (Columbia Falls) 9-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Xander Sarbacher (Missoula Sentinel) 4-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tayler Lenhartzen (University High) 16-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Woodson (Superior) 15-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Conrad (Gallatin) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Burrough (Polson) 10-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 14-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jimmy Dees (Powell) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Orlando Morales (East Valley (Spokane)) 6-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Randy Tommerup (Havre) 3-1 won by fall over Cody Vergeront (Glacier) 3-1 (Fall 1:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Youso (Flathead) 22-1 received a bye () (Bye)

285

Quarters & 3rd WB (32 Man)



Quarterfinal - Jaxson Washington (Coeur d Alene) 20-5 won by fall over Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 9-5 (Fall 0:29)

Quarterfinal - Forest Howell (Flathead) 19-5 won by fall over Max Morency (Ronan) 17-7 (Fall 2:18)

Quarterfinal - Hayden Wienclaw (Ferris) 17-6 won by decision over Chandon Vulles (Superior) 15-1 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by fall over Elijah Reems (University High) 16-10 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Round 3 - Kade Schleeman (Butte) 18-13 won by fall over Jayshawn Johnson (East Valley (Spokane)) 9-9 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 3 - Xavier Johnson (Lake City) 13-6 won by fall over Oakley Woody (Gallatin) 2-2 (Fall 0:42)

Cons. Round 3 - Raiden Krespin (Belgrade) 6-8 won by fall over Adam Flores (Powell) 12-8 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 3 - Hudson Weins (Bozeman) 7-4 won by major decision over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier) 1-2 (MD 13-2)

2nd Wrestleback (32 Man)



Cons. Round 2 - Kade Schleeman (Butte) 18-13 won by fall over Zale Thomas (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Jayshawn Johnson (East Valley (Spokane)) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Oakley Woody (Gallatin) 2-2 won by fall over James Whitcomb (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 2 - Xavier Johnson (Lake City) 13-6 won by fall over David Luby (Helena) 7-8 (Fall 2:00)

Cons. Round 2 - Adam Flores (Powell) 12-8 won by fall over Jayden Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 1:56)

Cons. Round 2 - Raiden Krespin (Belgrade) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Ethan Dimaio (Glacier) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Hudson Weins (Bozeman) 7-4 won by fall over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls) 3-8 (Fall 0:56)

Round 2 Champ & WB (32 Man)



Champ. Round 2 - Jaxson Washington (Coeur d Alene) 20-5 won by fall over Raiden Krespin (Belgrade) 6-8 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 9-5 won by fall over Adam Flores (Powell) 12-8 (Fall 2:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Max Morency (Ronan) 17-7 won by decision over Hudson Weins (Bozeman) 7-4 (Dec 10-8)

Champ. Round 2 - Forest Howell (Flathead) 19-5 won by fall over Ethan Dimaio (Glacier) 1-2 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 2 - Chandon Vulles (Superior) 15-1 won by fall over Jayshawn Johnson (East Valley (Spokane)) 9-9 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 2 - Hayden Wienclaw (Ferris) 17-6 won by decision over Kade Schleeman (Butte) 18-13 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Elijah Reems (University High) 16-10 won by fall over Xavier Johnson (Lake City) 13-6 (Fall 2:55)

Champ. Round 2 - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 3-0 won by fall over Oakley Woody (Gallatin) 2-2 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Zale Thomas (Havre) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - James Whitcomb (Browning, ) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - David Luby (Helena) 7-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Jayden Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - () received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Speed (Columbia Falls) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 1 (32 Man)



Champ. Round 1 - Jaxson Washington (Coeur d Alene) 20-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Raiden Krespin (Belgrade) 6-8 won by fall over Zale Thomas (Havre) 0-2 (Fall 4:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Adam Flores (Powell) 12-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Max Morency (Ronan) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Hudson Weins (Bozeman) 7-4 won by fall over James Whitcomb (Browning, ) 0-2 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Dimaio (Glacier) 1-2 won by fall over David Luby (Helena) 7-8 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Forest Howell (Flathead) 19-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Chandon Vulles (Superior) 15-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Jayshawn Johnson (East Valley (Spokane)) 9-9 won by fall over Jayden Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Schleeman (Butte) 18-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Wienclaw (Ferris) 17-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Johnson (Lake City) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Reems (University High) 16-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 - Oakley Woody (Gallatin) 2-2 won by fall over Logan Speed (Columbia Falls) 3-8 (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 3-0 received a bye () (Bye)

63rd Annual Cowboy Invitational

Miles City

1. Huntley Project 144.02

2. Cody 138.53

3. Hettinger/Scranton 115.04

4. Miles City 96.55

5. Glasgow 87.56

6. Dawson County High School 84.07

7. Livingston 78.08

8. Billings Central 65.59

9. Moorcroft 63.010

10. Fergus 62.011

11. Circle 61.512

12. Hardin 61.013

13. Malta 45.014

14. Colstrip 37.515

15. Bowman 33.016

16. Baker 29.017

17. Lockwood 26.518

18. Sidney 24.019

19. Red Lodge 21.020

20. Forsyth 17.021

21. Broadus 13.022

22. Custer 4.023

23. White Sulphur Springs 0.0

1st Annual Cowgirl Invitational

Miles City

Miles City MC 91.0 2 Sidney SID 65.0 3 Red Lodge RDLG 57.0 4 Baker BAK 55.0 5 Fergus FER 46.5 6 Moorcroft MOOR 44.0 7 Livingston/BigTimber LIV 39.0 8 Colstrip COL 38.0 9 White Sulphur Springs WSS 33.0 10 Huntley Project HP 26.0 11 Lockwood LKWD 19.0 12 Glasgow GLAS 17.0 13 Circle CIR 11.0

Choteau Classic

Boys



1 Jefferson 124.0 2 Whitehall 89.0 3 Cut Bank 79.0 4 Broadwater (Townsend) 76.0 5 Columbus / Absarokee / Park City 72.0 6 Saint Ignatius / Charlo 68.0 7 Thompson Falls / Noxon 66.5 8 Plains / Hot Springs 60.0 9 Simms 59.5 10 Bigfork 59.0 11 Fort Benton 53.0 12 Choteau 51.0 13 Fairfield 48.0 14 Cascade 46.0 15 Chinook 42.5 16 Conrad 42.0 17 Anaconda 39.0 18 Poplar 33.0 19 Arlee 29.0 20 Wolf Point 15.0 21 Chester-Joplin-Inverness 12.0 22 Manhattan 7.0 22 Valier 7.0 24 Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) 4.0 25 Harlem 3.0

Girls scores