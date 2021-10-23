Watch
Sports Xtra (Friday, October 22, 2021)

Posted at 12:43 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 02:44:22-04

Sports Xtra - scores and video for Friday, October 22, 2021

Great Falls 35, CMR 21
Billings West 35, Bozeman 3
Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0
Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0
Helena High 21, Helena Capital 7

Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20
Lewistown 7, Miles City 0
Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14
Polson 38, Whitefish 24
Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0
Libby 14, Corvallis 0
Sidney 31, Glendive 14

Townsend 13, Jefferson 7
Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13
Columbus 44, Manhattan 8
Eureka 51, Anaconda 6
Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13
Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7
Malta 30, Fairfield 14
Shepherd 45, Roundup 0
Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13

Billings Central 55, Hardin 14
Florence 63, Bigfork 26
Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20
Laurel 42, Havre 7
Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14
Park City 64, Absarokee 6
Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18

