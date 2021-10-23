Sports Xtra (Friday, October 22, 2021)

Posted at 12:43 AM, Oct 23, 2021

Sports Xtra - scores and video for Friday, October 22, 2021 Great Falls 35, CMR 21

Billings West 35, Bozeman 3

Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 0

Bozeman Gallatin 49, Billings Skyview 0

Helena High 21, Helena Capital 7 Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20

Lewistown 7, Miles City 0

Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14

Polson 38, Whitefish 24

Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0

Libby 14, Corvallis 0

Sidney 31, Glendive 14 Townsend 13, Jefferson 7

Big Timber 37, Three Forks 13

Columbus 44, Manhattan 8

Eureka 51, Anaconda 6

Huntley Project 36, Red Lodge 13

Glasgow 58, Wolf Point 7

Malta 30, Fairfield 14

Shepherd 45, Roundup 0

Whitehall 21, Missoula Loyola 13 Billings Central 55, Hardin 14

Florence 63, Bigfork 26

Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Hellgate 20

Laurel 42, Havre 7

Missoula Sentinel 28, Butte 14

Park City 64, Absarokee 6

Sunburst 53, Box Elder 18



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.