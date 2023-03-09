State A girls: Hardin wins chippy battle over Dillon; Laurel edges Frenchtown

BOZEMAN — Updates from Thursday's first round at the Class A girls state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman:

Hardin 70, Dillon 57

In a chippy contest to open the girls State A bracket, the Hardin Bulldogs were able to pull away from the Dillon Beavers down the stretch to pick up the win, 70-57.

The Bulldogs had three players tip double-digit points Tuesday morning with Dierra Takes Enemy leading the way with 15 points, Aiyanna Big Man tallied 11, and Carlei Plainfeather added 10 to Hardin's total.

Despite game-high 18-point efforts from Dillon's Kenleigh Graham and Halle Fitzgerald, the Beavers will fall into the consolation bracket for Friday.

Laurel 47, Frenchtown 44

In a game of runs, the Laurel Locomotives were able to escape in the final minute to win 47-44.

After being leading much of the game, the Frenchtown Broncs roared back midway in the fourth quarter to take a seven-point lead with just under three minutes to play.

The Locomotives were able to find their rhythm once again in the waning moments and recapture the lead on a short jumper from Laurel's Emma Timm.

Kaitlyn Dantic and Alyse Aby led the scoring efforts for the Locomotives with 13 points each, as Laurel looks to keep their season rolling on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Hardin.

Despite a game-high 14 points from the Broncs' Madison Kaufman, they will head to the consolation bracket and face Dillon on Friday at 9 a.m.

