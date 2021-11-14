State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies for state title

(Editor's note: This article will be updated)

Billings Central needed to defeat Havre twice on Saturday to claim its second consecutive State A title.

The Rams did just that, beating Havre in four then sweeping the Blue Ponies in the second championship match.

"Havre is a very good team, and that loss made us a better team. We had some team dynamics that weren’t great and we had to regroup and come together as a team and realize that we needed each other to be successful," Central head coach Anita Foster said. "This team is not the same team that played on Thursday and I am so proud of how the girls chose to come together rather than turn away from each other. They’re the ones who made this happen.”

Central lost the opening set of the first championship before reeling off six consecutive set wins to claim the championship.