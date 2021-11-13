State A volleyball: Havre tops Polson in four sets, heads to title match

BOZEMAN — It took just two seasons for Stephanie Huse to guide her team to the state title match. She gives every ounce of credit back to her players.

"The girls, 100 percent," said the second-year Havre volleyball coach. "The reason I got involved was these girls. They're hard workers and they're a joy to coach."

That joy was especially amplified Friday evening.

Yelena Miller poured on 8 kills and added four blocks as the Blue Ponies beat Polson in four sets (25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21) in the undefeated semifinal of the State A Volleyball Tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Blue Ponies now head into the championship match, looking to claim their first state crown since 1999.

"It's kind of remarkable that we got to this point," Huse said. "The girls are doing a great job of being competitive, working hard, having grit. They're doing really well right now."

Avery Carlson added seven kills for the Blue Ponies and Maddie Columbus had six. Molly Huse supplied 27 assists and Alyssa Oliver led Havre's defensive effort with 21 digs.

Polson, which falls into the third-place game, can earn a rematch with Havre in the championship if it wins that match. The Pirates were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kenna Hanson and 12 from Camilla Foresti.

The State A championship match is Saturday at noon.

