State AA track and field: Gallatin boys, Helena girls lead team races

BUTTE — The first day of the State AA track and field meet is in the books. Records were broken, upsets were delivered and there is a surprise in the team rankings.

For full results, click here.

Here's a look at all both the boys and girls meets, which conclude on Saturday:

CLASS AA BOYS

In what could be shaping up to be a massive upset, Bozeman Gallatin sits atop the team standings with 34 points, a year after finishing in last place. Defending champion Missoula Sentinel is in second with 30 while Helena Capital is in third with 30.

In the 4x400 relay, Sentinel took first place in 41.89 seconds. Glacier's Sam Ells won the 1600 in 4:15.47 a year after taking third place. Great Falls In the 400 CMR's Rafe Premo took first place in 49.68.

In pole vault, Capital's Alex Brisko held off Butte's Gavin Vetter with a height of 14-foot-6, while Vetter took second with a mark of 14-foot-3. Helena's Josh Goleman defended his shot put title with a winning throw of 53-feet and 4.5 inches. Gallatin's Garret Coley won the high jump at 6-foot-4.

CLASS AA GIRLS

Billings West's Jaeden Wolff arrived at the state meet looking to break records and she did just that. On Friday, she helped the Golden Bears break the 4x100 record. Wolff anchored West to a winning time of 47.55 to break the record (set by West in 2018) by .01 seconds. And in the 100 prelims, Wolff bolted to a time of 12.08 to set the all-class record. The previous mark was set by Morgan Sulser in 2014.

Anchored by another victory from Odessa Zentz — and a surprising win in the long jump — the Helena girls are running away with the team title. The Bengals are in first place with 67 points while West is in second with 41. Bozeman and Hellgate are tied for third with 32 points.

In the long jump, Helena's Logan Todorovich leapt to a winning mark of 18-foot-6 and 1/4 inch to upset defending champion Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel.

Helena's Odessa Zentz defended her 400 title with a winning time of 56.02. Hellgate's Kensey May won the 1600 in 4:56.04 and Helena's Kylie Harnett took second in 5:06.

