State AA volleyball: Great Falls CMR sweeps Billings West

BOZEMAN — Great Falls CMR's Lauren Lindseth had a monster game when the Rustlers needed it most.

Lindseth had a game-high 20 kills in a three-set sweep of Billings West in Friday's undefeated semifinal of the State AA tournament in Bozeman, 25-16, 25-17, 25-9.

Lindseth added three aces, also a game high, while Natalie Bosley had four blocks to lead CMR. Kaitlin Grossman led West with 12 kills.

West will now play Billings Senior, which defeated Missoula Sentinel in the fourth-place match Friday night, in the third-place match on Saturday at 10 a.m. CMR will face the winner for the championship at noon.