State B boys: Three Forks outlasts Malta in overtime

LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
Three Forks celebrates after beating Malta in overtime in the first round of the State B boys basketball tournament.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 10, 2022
BOZEMAN—Four Three Forks players scored in double digits as the Wolves outlasted Malta in overtime 56-54 in the first round of the State B tournament on Thursday. Malta was the top seed out of the Northern B and Three Forks was the No. 2 seed out of the Southern B.

Owen Long had a game high 16 points for the Wolves, Finn Tesoro had 15 and Jacob Buchignani had 13.

Malta was led by 13 points from Stockton Oxarart, 12 from Connor Tuss and 11 from Rex Williamson.

