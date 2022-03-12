Watch
State B girls: Jefferson in championship for first time

LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
Rachel Van Blaricom celebrates after the Jefferson girls beat Malta in the State B semifinals to advance to the championship.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Mar 11, 2022
(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOZEMAN—From a bottom seed to its first-ever championship.

Rachel Van Blaricom scored a game-high 19 points and Brynna Wolfe had 14 as the Jefferson girls surged past Malta in the State B semifinals on Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, sending the Panthers to the title game for the first time in program history.

Jefferson, which had to survive a double-digit overtime comeback in the Southern B divisional consolation final to lock up a No. 3 seed, rallied from an 11-8 first quarter deficit to take a 23-14 lead into halftime. The Panthers never let up from there, outscoring the M-Ettes by one point in the second half to hang on and sew up a historic win for the program.

Malta was led by a 13-point, nine-rebound performance from Allison Kunze and eight form Addy Anderson.

The M-Ettes will play in the consolation final on Saturday.

