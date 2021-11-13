State C volleyball semifinal: Plentywood Wildcats advance to championship

BOZEMAN — After 13 hours of first round and quarterfinal volleyball action on Thursday afternoon only two teams remained unbeaten heading into Friday. The #1 seed from the Western C Manhattan Christian Eagles and the #1 seed from the Eastern C Plentywood Wildcats went head-to-head for a spot in the State C title game.

The Eagles defeated Simms in the first round (3-1) and cruised to sweep in their quarterfinal matchup against Froid-Medicine Lake

Plentywood fared the same against their opponents, beating Roy-Winifred 3-1 in the first round and sweeping White Sulphur Springs in the quarterfinal.

The Wildcats looked like the best team in the tournament on Friday night defeating the Eagles 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20).

"Last year we played them and lost in three sets and really it really stuck with me, so I've been looking forward to this game all year," said Wildcats star senior Liv Wangerin.

Wangerin had a team-high 13 kills and a game-high six aces for Plentywood.

"I wouldn't be half the player without my coach," Wangerin said about head coach Becky Hoffman.

It was hard not to notice or hear the crowd and student section that made the seven-hour plus trip to Worthington Arena.

"We have the best crowd," Wangerin said. "We literally live eight hours away and that was our section, so it feels really good and it's nice to have that kind of support."

Plentywood advances to the championship and will have to lose twice to not win the title, which takes place at noon on Saturday.