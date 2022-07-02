Sunny skies and adventurous rides in this year's Montana bike tour

GREAT FALLS — On Friday, the Montana Bike Tour of the Montana Cycling Project finished the final leg of their five day 385-mile ride. The ride took them from Great Falls through King’s Hill Pass, to Harlowton, over to Lewistown, to Fort Benton and then rounding it back up to Great Falls.

The race brought a 106 riders from all over the United States including Utah, Oregon, Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and many more.

“I’m thankful they want to come here and ride with us and that they want to ride in Montana and they want to be a part of this ride,” Montana Bike Tour event director Jennifer Drinkwalter said.

Now in its tenth year, the tour is revered by the diversity of riders, and for Drinkwalter, this last week went just as well as it could’ve with the cooperation of the always suspect central Montana weather.

“Phenomenal. It was just wonderful we had great involvement with the riders and the volunteers and staff.”

For the riders, they got their money’s worth getting to experience the Montana scenery.

“The hills and the scenery…this is just a great organization that Jennifer has put together and I told her if it was flat here we wouldn’t be here,” Iowa native Mike Lidd said excited.

All in all, it was memorable for both the riders and the crew and for Roadman it keeps bringing her back who’s been doing the Montana Bike Tour since 2014.

“It was just amazing experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I hope I can keep doing it until I’m 100.”

Next year’s ride will take place in Southeastern Montana.