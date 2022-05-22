Watch
Sports

Actions

Tiger Woods withdraws from final round of PGA

PGA Championship Golf
Eric Gay/AP
Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
PGA Championship Golf
Posted at 6:26 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 20:26:46-04

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from a major as a professional.

The PGA of America announced on Saturday after he shot a career-high 79 in the third round at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that he had five straight bogeys.

On a cold and windy day, Woods limped his way around the course, telling a pool reporter after the round that he was sore.

Woods sustained a horrific right leg injury in a car crash 15 months ago.

As we enter the final round on Sunday, 27-year-old Mito Pereira sits on top of the leaderboard at 69.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119