University of Providence men's wrestling celebrates the life of former teammate Quinn Whitmus

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence’s men wrestling season began with their intra-squad scrimmage Tuesday night at the University of Providence McLaughlin Center. However, the night also served as a moment of recognition and ceremony for former Argo teammate Quinn Whitmus who passed away last May.

“I think this [was] an opportunity to show the family what he meant to us, which was a lot,” Head Coach Steve Komac said.

The team honored Whitmus, who would have been a senior for the team this year, by presenting a scholarship in his name to his family. The award went to redshirt sophomore and Great Falls native and redshirt sophomore, KC Buday.

“All those qualities that Quinn had about him that made him so very special, [we wanted to find] someone on our team that has those similar qualities and someone that we think represents the name of the scholarship very well,” Komac added.

One of Quinn’s close friends freshman Josh Pepos, understands how though the team lost a key member of the team, he still serves a source of inspiration for everyone moving forward.

“Losing Quinn really brought our team together, it really did. We grew as a team working through those situations.”

The team was split up in two with the McLaughlin Center packed with fans to watch. They officially hit the mat in their first tournament at Northwest College Nov. 6 in Powell, Wyoming.