Watch Live: Big Sky Conference Media Day

MTN News
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 25, 2022
COMING UP! It’s the 2022 Big Sky Conference Media Day. MTN News anchor/reporter Tom Wylie is in Spokane to cover the event – he will be talking with players, coaches, and experts starting at 11 a.m. MDT. Watch the full coverage as it happens on the KRTV Streaming App.

