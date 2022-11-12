Saturday games: how to watch Cats and Griz football

Big Sky Conference football games have had a big-time presence on Montana television stations thanks to a new partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company and the Montana Television Network.

MTN has broadcast 10 conference games so far this season, and there are three more coming up.



November 12: Eastern Washington at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on CW Montana.

Montana State at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

CW Montana: over-the-air on channel 3.2, on Spectrum cable channel 512, and DirecTV channel 4.

And then comes the big one: Grizzlies versus Bobcats in Bozeman. Kick-off is at noon on Saturday, November 19, and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

But before the game, watch our special Big Sky Showdown on Friday, November 18, at 6pm, or on Saturday morning at 11am right before the game.

Then at noon, Montana and Montana State face off for the 121st time when the "Brawl of the Wild" returns to free, over the air television here on KRTV.