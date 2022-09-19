When and how to watch Cats and Griz football this season

GREAT FALLS — Big Sky Conference football games have a big-time presence on Montana television stations thanks to a new partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company and the Montana Television Network.

MTN will broadcast 13 conference games throughout the 2022 season. The schedule includes two primetime games and the annual "Brawl Of The Wild" between Montana and Montana State.

WHAT FREE CHANNELS WILL AIR THE GAMES?



Some games will be on KRTV - over-the-air channel 3.1, and Spectrum cable channel 511.

- over-the-air channel 3.1, and Spectrum cable channel 511. Some games will be on KTGF - over-the-air on channel 50.1, and on Spectrum cable channel 506.

- over-the-air on channel 50.1, and on Spectrum cable channel 506. Some games will be on The CW - over-the-air on channel 3.2, on Spectrum cable channel 512, and DirecTV channel 4.

All games listed below are Saturday games; all times are Mountain zone.

SCHEDULE

September 24: Montana State at Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington. Kick-off is at 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on KRTV.

September 24: Portland State at Montana in Missoula; Kick-off is at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast on The CW.

October 1: Montana at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.

October 8: Idaho State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.

October 15: Idaho at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

October 15: Montana State at Northern Colorado in Greeley. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.

October 22: Weber State at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.

October 29: Montana at Weber State in Ogden. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.

November 5: Montana State at Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KTGF.

November 5: Cal Poly at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

November 12: Eastern Washington at Montana in Missoula. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on The CW.

November 12: Montana State at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. Kick-off is at 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

November 19: Montana at Montana State in Bozeman. Kick-off is at noon and it will be broadcast on KRTV.

