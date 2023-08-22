Young corps ready to step up in new season for Havre Blue Ponies

HAVRE — The Havre Blue Ponies are entering into a new football season with a chip on their shoulder after last years first-round playoff exit. The team had a strong year, going 6-4 and hosting a playoff game.

But home is where some of the troubles sank in. The Blue Ponies were undefeated on the road but just 2-4 when hosting other teams. This year they look to set the tone at home from the first game versus Hardin.

“We’ve had a great offseason staring way back in December. The kids have being working really hard so I’m just excited to see all of that hard work pay off,” said head coach Jake Eldridge.

“A lot of the guys have been playing all summer and have been getting the schemes and what we’re playing,” said senior Jacob Herring. “We’re probably a lot more ready than last year and we’re pretty excited abut it.”

The team graduated a few of its stat leaders but returns a strong core including wide receiver Tre Gary, who was the second leader on the team for receiving yards. Blue Ponies will also be young on the offensive line which contains all sophomores and one junior.

With such a young team, Eldridge has made it a point to emphasize that they hall hold each other accountable and stay on the same page.

“We talked to the kids all the time about that, the leadership from within and I think that these guys are doing a really good job with that. If we can handle what we need to in practice and execute and just continue to work hard, the wins on Friday nights will take care of itself,” said Eldridge.

Havre hosts Hardin on Friday at 7 p.m.