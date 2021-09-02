Sprinkle The Flavor Of Twix On Anything With This Sweet New Seasoning

Roughly a year after giving us “Cinnadust” seasoning so we can make all the foods taste like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the same company is at it again, this time turning a beloved candy into a powder to sprinkle on, well, literally whatever you want.

New Twix-flavored seasoning blend from B&G Foods combines the popular twin-packed candy bar’s cookie, caramel and chocolate flavors, but all ground up so they can be sprinkled on everything from popcorn to ice cream, cocktails to fruit. You could even mix it in with cookie dough and the maker suggests trying it on chicken wings!

The new blend is currently available only in 13.5-ounce shakers at all Sam’s Club locations and online from the warehouse retailer, but you’ll be able to find it at grocery stores and other online retailers in the next few months.

B&G Foods

There’s also a brand new Twix flavor hitting store shelves soon that is similar to the candy bar you already know, but with a salty twist.

New Twix Salted Caramel has the three layers found in a classic Twix (cookie, caramel and a milk chocolate coating), but with the addition of salt in the caramel, making the flavor a little deeper. The new treat will launch in certain stores in September and begin rolling out nationwide by 2022.

Mars, Inc.

You’ll find a few other Twix-flavored goodies in stores as well, including ice cream bars and popcorn. While you could just use the seasoning to make your own Twix popcorn, the pre-made version from Candy Pop is coated with Twix, then drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

You can get a cookies and creme-flavored Twix in stores as well. While the flavor just returned last year, it was actually around in the early 1990s, but was “retired” after just a few years.

Mars, Inc.

Sam’s Club currently has Twix Shakers seasoning selling for $5.48 a bottle online.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.