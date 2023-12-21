2023 MTN Stocking Stuffer Winners

Here are the winners for this year's MTN Stocking Stuffers. All winner's will be contacted by the businesses.

Belles & Lace: Sarah Arellano & Diane Haviland

Electric City Speedway: Justin Toth

Signature Med Spa: Tammy Harvey

My Viola: Carmen Thorsen & Brianna Conrad

2J's Fresh Market: Kami McCall, Teresa Root, Elizabeth Doyon, & Pam Sowers

Crooked Tree Coffee: Melissa Jardee & Kerri Tanner

Roe River Realty: Kelle Pasha

Street Burgers: Nichole Van Cleave, Rodney Bordger, April Pasciuta, Susan Hannula, Linda Arnold, John Tiller, Melissa Schott, Melanie Paul, Peggy Becker, and Josh Schoenbein

Fast Car Wash: Robyn England, Daron Falkenhagen, Nicole Robinson, and Kay Bedwell

City Bar: Ray Hoffman, Sherry Wendt, John Sibert, Tara Lamere, Harold Splide, Patrick Lewis, Michelle Moats, and Chris Kolstad

Happy Tails Lodge: Jillian Meek and Amber Niebaum

Allure Aesthetics: Toni Moore, Ashley Barrett, Sandra Hale, Cristy Snider

Peak Health & Wellness: Jennifer Pryor