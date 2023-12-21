2023 MTN Stocking Stuffer Winners

Here are the winners for this year's MTN Stocking Stuffers. All winner's will be contacted by the businesses.
Belles & Lace: Sarah Arellano & Diane Haviland
Electric City Speedway: Justin Toth
Signature Med Spa: Tammy Harvey
My Viola: Carmen Thorsen & Brianna Conrad
2J's Fresh Market: Kami McCall, Teresa Root, Elizabeth Doyon, & Pam Sowers
Crooked Tree Coffee: Melissa Jardee & Kerri Tanner
Roe River Realty: Kelle Pasha
Street Burgers: Nichole Van Cleave, Rodney Bordger, April Pasciuta, Susan Hannula, Linda Arnold, John Tiller, Melissa Schott, Melanie Paul, Peggy Becker, and Josh Schoenbein
Fast Car Wash: Robyn England, Daron Falkenhagen, Nicole Robinson, and Kay Bedwell
City Bar: Ray Hoffman, Sherry Wendt, John Sibert, Tara Lamere, Harold Splide, Patrick Lewis, Michelle Moats, and Chris Kolstad
Happy Tails Lodge: Jillian Meek and Amber Niebaum
Allure Aesthetics: Toni Moore, Ashley Barrett, Sandra Hale, Cristy Snider
Peak Health & Wellness: Jennifer Pryor