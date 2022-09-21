Stolen hearse found in Lake County

ST. IGNATIUS – A hearse that was stolen from a funeral home in the Mission Valley has been found.

The St. Ignatius Police Department reports the hearse -- which was taken from Foster's Funeral Home and Crematory – was found on Tuesday.

The vehicle was located and recovered by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

"We would like to express our thanks to the LC Sheriff's Department and SKC Tribal Police for their assistance with this incident over the past couple days,” a social media post reads.

An investigation into the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Ignatius Police Department at 406-745-3881.

