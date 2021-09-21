Supermodel Ashley Graham Announces She Is Expecting Twins

It’s double the congratulations for supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin. The couple shared some surprising news on social media: the couple will soon be the parents of three boys! In addition to their oldest son, Isaac, who was born in January 2020, the couple will soon welcome twin boys to the family.

Graham shared on Twitter back in July that she and her husband were expecting another child.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she posted on her timeline. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us pic.twitter.com/OifS6AbBKC — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) July 13, 2021

Little did she know that more surprises were on the horizon, and sooner than anticipated.

A video Graham shared on Instagram on Sept. 20 first showed her and her husband looking at two positive pregnancy tests with surprise and joy. Then, the video jumps to a shot of Graham at what she expected to be a regularly scheduled ultrasound appointment. The camera’s still rolling as she spots something surprising on the screen.

“Is that twins?” Graham says.

Upon confirmation that she really is seeing two babies on the ultrasound, the expectant mom squealed in shock.

Then, when Graham and Ervin found out that both babies were boys, Graham sat up on the table and Ervin can be heard offscreen saying, “You’re kidding me.”

Three boys!

You can watch the entire, adorable video on Graham’s Instagram page.

We’re not sure how big brother Isaac feels about the surprising news of not one but two baby brothers. However, Graham told People in August that her son is still grasping the idea that mom is pregnant.

“I don’t think he understands the concept of being a ‘big brother’,” she told People. “He knows that there’s a baby in the belly. Because, I say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And he points and then wants to kiss it.”

It looks like Isaac will be busy giving twice as many kisses as he waits for his baby brothers to make their arrival!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.