Suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN - A high-speed chase that began in Bozeman ended near Logan on Friday April 29, 2022, resulting in the arrest of Andre Hallman of Bozeman.

According to charging documents, Bozeman police officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a white GMC Yukon with Washington license plates, that had been parked with a running engine for approximately 45 minutes in the 2900 block of Warbler Way in Bozeman.

When officers arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, the vehicle drove away, leading to a chase by police.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly drove the wrong way through a roundabout high speed and nearly collided with an approaching vehicle.

The driver failed to stop at several stoplights while northbound on N. 19th Avenue before entering Interstate 90.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes with several agencies assisting.

A deployment of spike strips eventually deflated all four of the vehicle's tires, but the vehicle continued at high speeds for approximately 14 miles while driving on the tire rims.

The vehicle spun out into a median near Logan and came to a stop. The suspected driver - later identified as Hallman - ran away but was apprehended and taken into custody shortly after.

Officers searched inside the vehicle and were able to seize a significant amount of cash and illegal narcotics from inside the vehicle.

According to charging documents, $9,103.51 in cash, 18 individually-portioned baggies of a white substance (tested presumptive positive for cocaine) with an approximate weight of 45 grams, and one baggie of 10 blue pills, tentatively identified as pressed fentanyl.

Hallman is facing counts of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and several traffic violations.



