Taylor Swift donates $100k to family of woman killed at Chiefs rally

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to an online crowd funding campaign set up for the family of the Kansas City DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She was killed in the shooting outside Union Station during the Chiefs Super Bowl vicotry rally this week. Swift's representatives confirmed to Variety that it was her who made the donation.

The pop star made two $50,000 donations, equaling $100,000, in what would have been the early morning hours in Kansas City — but nighttime in Melbourne, Australia where the singer-songwriter is performing three shows following her appearance at Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift wrote in the comments of the online fundraiser, "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

Lopez-Galvan was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win with her family when she, along with 22 others, were shot.

Lopez-Galvan is the sole fatality of the mass shooting, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Some members of her family were among those who were shot and survived. Text written on the crowd funding campaign page — which was created Thursday evening — says the donations will go to supporting Lopez-Galvan's two children and her husband of 22 years.

The campaign fund raising goal was set at $75,000, but had surpassed that goal amount after donations climbed to over $194,000 by early morning on Friday.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was a popular disc jockey in Kansas City, and hosted "Taste of Tejano" on local radio station KKFI-FM.

This story was originally published by Lily O'Shea Becker at Scripps News Kansas City.

