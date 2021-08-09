Watch
Texas Democrats who fled state sue Republican leaders

The Texas House Democrats say their constitutional rights were violated when GOP leaders threatened them with arrest.
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Republican Allen West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday, July 4, 2021, that he will run for governor of Texas in a bid to again seize on restless anger from the right. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
GovernorAbbott
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:49:01-04

Twenty-two Texas House Democrats are suing three state Republicans.

The Democrats fled the state in order to prevent voting on a GOP elections bill, which they say disenfranchises minority voters.

The Democrats say their constitutional rights were violated when Gov. Greg Abbott launched another special session in an effort to bring them back to Texas.

The suit alleges Abbott and other Republicans targeted some Democrats because of their race, but they did not explain how.

This story was originally reported by Jay Strubberg on Newsy.com

