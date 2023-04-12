This cruise line offers an unlimited annual pass for $899

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You can cruise through 2023 — literally — with an all-you-can-sail annual pass from Margaritaville at Sea.

As the cruise-line offshoot of the Margaritaville collection of resorts, restaurants and retirement communities, Margaritaville at Sea specializes in short jaunts to the Bahamas.

For $899, cruise fanatics can book as many trips as they can handle in a year. They can bring a guest, too, without paying an additional fare.

Margaritaville at Sea claims “The Ultimate Paradise Pass” is the first of its kind in the cruise industry. Pair it with Frontier Airlines’ $1,999 annual pass and you’ll have your vacation travel sorted for the year!

Margaritaville at Sea operates out of Palm Beach, Florida, offering three-day, two-night, out-and-back cruises to Grand Bahama Island on its ship, Paradise.

The pass snags you an ocean view or inside stateroom aboard the ship along with additional perks, like 10% off excursions and packages and exclusive invitations.

However, cruisers don’t get to choose the type or location of the room — an available spot is assigned at check-in.

Another wrinkle: Pass tickets can only be booked three days in advance or less. Hence, pass holders have to be extremely nimble with their plans.

The pass includes fare for two in a double-occupancy stateroom; taxes, fees, gratuities, drink packages and other expenses aren’t included. Finally, pass holders can’t cruise eternally — back-to-back sailings aren’t allowed.

OK, enough of the fine print. Here’s more fun stuff.

The Paradise, Margaritaville’s recently refurbished cruise vessel, features all the classic cruise activities: live entertainment, a casino, a spa, two pools, a jogging track, multiple restaurants and bars, and a coffee shop.

Three kids’ clubs, grouped by age, provide full afternoons and evenings of action for cruisers ages 4 to 17. Select a full-day package, or pay $15 an hour for a shorter break.

Once on Grand Bahama, guests can sign up for a day pass at a local resort for swimming, dining and other activities. Then it’s back to the Paradise for the return trip to Palm Beach.

Here’s a tweet from the @Margaritaville brand highlighting some of the things you can do.

From swimming with the famous Bahamian pigs to taking a resort day at a local beach resort, there’s an island excursion that’s perfect for everyone when you cruise aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. https://t.co/X3wUPO1kjj pic.twitter.com/h0uvlbJpuG — Margaritaville (@Margaritaville) February 26, 2023

Visit Margaritaville At Sea for all the details.

