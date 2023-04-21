This Mario Badescu face serum is a fave of Martha Stewart’s

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Recently, homemaker extraordinaire Martha Stewart told Prevention about all the things she does to help look and feel at the top of her game at age 81. With a career that’s just as successful now as it was in its earlier days, she doesn’t appear to be counting down the days to retirement — or even thinking about it for that matter.

From habits that include eating well to wearing the right shoes, what caught our attention the most in Stewart’s routine was that she said she uses Mario Badescu products, and that the Vitamin C serum is a favorite of hers. Since celebrities have been known to dish out big bucks for skincare items, whenever one touts a relatively low-cost beauty product, our ears perk up.

Vitamin C serums come with several proven health benefits, such as hydration and reduced hyperpigmentation. Here’s everything you need to know about Stewart’s go-to serum, plus two other similar brands you might want to try.

This lightweight, fragrance-free serum can be used by all skin types to protect against skin-aging free radicals. Mario Badescu claims it helps re-texturize skin and reduce visible signs of aging while lavender oil, sodium hyaluronate and collagen help brighten skin tone. After cleansing, apply three to four drops on the face, every other night. Be sure to avoid the eye area.

With more than 1,200 global ratings, the Vitamin C Serum averages 4.6 out of 5 stars. A 1-ounce bottle costs $42.75 on Amazon, but there’s currently a 10% off coupon to clip.

Reviewer Teresa M. calls Mario Badescu’s Vitamin C Serum “the holy grail” and said she’s been using it for years.

However, if you’re interested in shopping around different brands, there are other options available on Amazon.

Rated as Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Facial Serums, TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum uses a plant-powered formula to help nourish, neutralize free radicals and brighten skin. It’s said to reduce dark spots along with fine lines and wrinkles. We like how it’s vegan and cruelty-free. To use, apply three to five drops on clean skin.

It comes highly rated with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. A 1-oounce bottle costs $19.77 and can be used to brighten the face, neck, hands and anywhere else you see fit.

Made from clean, natural ingredients, this anti-aging blend combines vitamins C and E, aloe and other plant extracts to reduce dark spots, scars and perk up dry skin. It’s safe to use around-the-clock for 24-hour protection and you only need a few drops at a time.

One reviewer, who started using it in her 50s and claimed she never tells people to get something, says, “Hey, you should get this.”

You can find this 2-pack of LilyAna Naturals 1-ounce bottles available for $32.99.

How serious are you about your skin-care routine? Looking great on the outside can also make you feel good on the inside, which should never be underestimated.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.