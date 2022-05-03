Watch

Threat closes schools in Hot Springs

MTN News
Posted at 7:30 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 09:43:48-04

MISSOULA — A threat made via social media has prompted Hot Springs Public Schools to close on Tuesday.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are investigating the threat.

The nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

The police department said: "Students and employees are NOT to report to school grounds for any reason until further notification is available."

The Hot Springs Police Department noted in a social media post that "appropriate safety measures are underway."

All after-school activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

We will additional information as it becomes available.

