Truck driver dies in Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — A semi-truck driver from Rhode Island died in a crash on I-90 in Jefferson County on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:35 pm near mile marker 260, between Whitehall and Three Forks.

The driver was reportedly going too fast around a right-hand turn when he overcorrected, overturned, and collided with a concrete median barrier.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the incident, but the MHP says that excessive speed may have been a factor; the agency has not yet been able to determine if the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The MHP says the driver - the only occupant of the truck - was a 63-year old man from Rhode Island.

The name of the man has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.



