Two giant rubber ducks are floating in a Hong Kong harbor right now

Ernie isn’t the only one who loves rubber duckies. The Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman project was conceptualized by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, and it has arrived in Hong Kong with the very heartwarming mission of bringing fun and happiness to spectators.

For the project, Hofman designed two inflatable ducks (each almost 60 feet high) that are currently installed in Victoria Harbor.

“I hope it will bring as much pleasure as it did in the past and in a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situation, I think it’s the right moment to bring back the double luck,” the artist told Reuters.

The Rubber Duck Project began in 2007. Hofman, who is now 46 years old, had his first inspiration for the Rubber Duck Project at the age of 24 as a graduate student in art school. He was inspired by conceptual artist Christo, who created famous temporary artworks like The Gates in Central Park. He knew he wanted to bring classic bath toys to harbors and decided on creating a larger-than-life rubber duck.

Over the years, he has made and remade the installation, and brought it to cities as far-flung as Amsterdam, Baku, Lommel, Osaka, Sydney, São Paulo and Hong Kong. In 2013, Hofman brought his Rubber Duck Project to America for the first time, stationing it in Pittsburgh where over 1 million people came to see the sculpture.

“People want to be filled with joy, I guess,” Hofman said to The Virginian-Pilot in 2014 when asked about why his installation is so popular. “They want to be amazed, and also treasure that moment with connecting to each other amongst so many people.”

This is the first time in 10 years that Hofman has brought The Rubber Duck Project back to Hong Kong. It’s last visit to Victoria Harbor certainly could have used some ‘double luck,’ as just two weeks after it was installed, the nearly 55-foot high rubber duck suddenly deflated, spawning many Internet rumors about why the duck went down.

This time, the two ducks are set to stay in Victoria Harbor until June 24.

