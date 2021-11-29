Ty Pennington Got Married In Intimate At-Home Ceremony

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ty Pennington, host of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” and his fiancée Kellee Merrell tied the knot over the Thanksgiving weekend. Pennington confirmed the news on his social media accounts and to People magazine, which got exclusive photos of the intimate ceremony.

According to People, the couple married at their Savannah, Georgia 19th-century home, which is still in the process of being renovated. The Nov. 27 ceremony had only 8 guests, which made for a small but special event for the happy couple.

People shared one of the exclusive photos of the newlyweds on its official Twitter account.

Pennington, 56, sports a dapper white cowboy hat and stylish suit with an open collar. Standing by his side is his lovely bride who wore a stunning white gown with a blazer over the top. The couple posed outside their home in front of a classic white car to set the perfect wedding mood.

Ty Pennington Is Married! HGTV Star Ties the Knot with Kellee Merrell at Their Under-Construction Home https://t.co/6BUnlL0r78 — People (@people) November 28, 2021

HGTV star Pennington posted a few photos on his official Instagram account announcing the big news as well as thanking everyone who made the wedding so memorable.

“A perfect evening,” Pennington wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the outdoor reception table, which somehow had a chandelier hanging above it despite the garden location. “Thank you to everyone who made this night so special. Extra shoutout to @heritage_construction_savannah for all your help getting the house ready!! These guys are incredible!!”

Pennington got engaged to 33-year-old Merrell, a social media manager, back in July, which was also announced on Instagram.

The couple met 11 years ago in Canada while Pennington was on location filming a TV show. However, it wasn’t until the duo reconnected during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic that their relationship took a serious turn.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Pennington told People in July. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Congratulations to the happy bride and groom!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.