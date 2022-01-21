UM basketball edges out Portland State on the road

The Montana men's basketball team got back into the win column by holding off Portland State 66-64 on Thursday night in Portland.

The Griz men overcame a tough shooting night and were led by Josh Bannan who had 22 points for the Grizzlies (12-6, 5-2 Big Sky Conference). Robby Beasley III had 18 points and Cameron Parker added 13 as the trio accounted for 53 of UM's 66 points.

The Griz shot at a 40.4% rate from the field and went 8 for 22 from deep and 16 for 26 from the free throw line. Portland State (4-10, 2-4) shot 49.1% from the field and went 1 for 10 from deep.

Portland State's advantage was in the paint as the Vikings out-scored UM 50-22 in the paint, and PSU also out-rebounded UM 36-31. However the Grizzlies built a 59-54 lead with 4:22 left in the game, but after letting Portland State back in the game, Beasley made it 64-63 with 55 seconds left and UM held on from there.

Montana will again be on the road and will take on Northern Arizona (6-10, 2-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Flatstaff.