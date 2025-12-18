United Way of Cascade County announces new CEO

The United Way of Cascade County board announced this week that Lacey Hallett will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

A news release says that Hallett is a Great Falls native who has served as the agency's Community Impact Director.

“Lacey embodies the heart and mission of United Way,” said United Way board chair Rob Rezek. “Lacey's decade of boots-on-the-ground experience and visionary approach to collective impact makes her the ideal leader. We are incredibly grateful for Gary Owen’s 25 years of service and look forward to Lacey carrying forward the organization’s legacy of meaningful impact.”

Hallett has been instrumental in leading several initiatives for UWCC, including Graduate to Elevate, Healthy Lives-Vibrant Futures, and Prosperity Matters.

She will succeed Gary Owen, who is retiring after 25 years leading the nonprofit.

Owen said, “Working alongside the passionate people of Cascade County for the past 25 years has been the greatest privilege. To know that I am passing the torch to a leader with Lacey’s commitment and proven record gives me immense confidence in United Way’s future. The organization is in incredibly capable hands.”

Hallett says she is excited to lead the organization: “United Way’s work brings our community together around a shared vision — expanding opportunities for our youth, strengthening healthy communities and advancing financial security. Together, we are stronger, and together we can create lasting change for generations to come.”

Gary Owen is set to retire at the end of January 2026. United Way will host a celebration to honor his service on January 28 during their annual campaign reveal event