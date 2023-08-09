US mother, daughter kidnapped in Haiti released

An American woman and her daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti have reportedly been released.

Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for the nonprofit organization El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on July 31.

The organization announced Wednesday that Dorsainvil and her daughter were released after being held hostage in Port au Prince.

"Today we are praising God for answered prayer," the organization said.

No details about how the pair was located and freed or whether their abductor was arrested.

The captors reportedly demanded $1 million in ransom, a standard practice by gangs to get money to fund their operations. It's unclear whether any money was exchanged.

The abduction prompted the U.S. State Department to issue a travel advisory for Haiti. It warned that "kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens."

"There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time," El Roi Haiti stated.

