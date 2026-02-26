Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Columbia University says federal agents misrepresented themselves to detain student

Columbia University says DHS agents entered a restricted campus area seeking a “missing person” but detained student Ellie Aghayeva, sparking legal concerns.
Education-Trump-Columbia
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A New York City police officer keeps watch on the campus of Columbia University in New York, May 6, 2024.
Education-Trump-Columbia
Posted
and last updated

Columbia University claimed that federal law enforcement officers entered a restricted part of the campus to search for a “missing person,” only to detain a student early Thursday.

Columbia said that Department of Homeland Security agents were behind the detainment. The New York Times reported that the student arrested was Ellie Aghayeva, a senior majoring in neuroscience and political science. Sh claimed on Instagram that DHS “illegally arrested” her.

The university said the officers gained access to a residential area on campus, which requires a swipe card.

Columbia did not say whether officers had a warrant, but reminded students and faculty that “all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University.” The university said that an administrative warrant does not suffice.

The university said it was seeking additional information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg